Cardi B Claims BIA Threatened To Release Alleged Evidence Of Her Cheating On Offset

BYGabriel Bras Nevares3.8K Views
Cardi B 420 Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Cardi B during her 420 Party at Whisper on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Cardi B believed that someone else was trying to create tension between her and BIA in the past, but now she thinks it was her this whole time.

Cardi B's heated Instagram Live over the weekend concerning her beef with BIA shocked viewers with her controversial claims to sue the Massachusetts rapper. Moreover, this is because she allegedly spread rumors that Bardi cheated on Offset, which the Bronx MC staunchly denied and called her rival out for supposedly trying to insinuate this. Not only that, but the "Bongos" spitter even claimed that the REALLY HER creative threatened to release alleged video evidence of her cheating on the former Migos member. This comes from a producer allegedly close to 'Set, who said that they haven't seen the video but that BIA threatened to release it if Cardi responds to her diss track.

This diss, "SUE MEEE?," ended up including the cheating allegations anyway, and folks are debating whether suing someone over rap beef is "hip-hop." No matter where you fall on that discussion, Cardi B denied any and all allegations, whether they relate to the cheating accusations or the existence of video evidence. This is certainly nasty territory to quickly get into when it comes to this feud. It's expected and not all that surprising when looking at past rap beef, but it's also a pretty steep ramp-up from the style-biting accusations that preceded it.

Read More: Cardi B Goes Off On BIA, Reveals They Had A “Very Nasty” Phone Call

Cardi B Speaks On BIA's Claims About Proof That Cardi Cheated On Offset

"Something ain’t adding up," Cardi B said during this Instagram Live session. "So you was going around telling people that is close to my n***a that I’m f***ing on n***as. I thought that it was somebody trying to be messy, trying to start some s**t between me and you. But now that I see the fake diss record that you trying to put out, that was you all along. I will get every little f***ing red penny that you ever f***ing make, b***h. Every money that you make off your publishing. So find something safe to do."

Meanwhile, BIA mocked Cardi B's original subliminal disses on the "Wanna Be" remix with Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla. It's clear that the hidden shots prompted some returning fire, and with so much rap beef already happening in 2024, the two femcees have homework to do. Hopefully this feud stays completely on wax and doesn't complicate or escalate itself in the personal realm in a dangerous way. Maybe that's just a naive expectation on our behalf, but we don't always have to ignore the standard.

Read More: Cardi B Seemingly Claps Back At BIA, Promises New Song Will Be A Banger

