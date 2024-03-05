Cardi B Seemingly Claps Back At BIA, Promises New Song Will Be A Banger

Cardi B says she's got a new song ready to go.

Cardi B appears to have responded to BIA's recent shade on social media with a post of her own on Twitter. In doing so, she teased having a new song ready for release. "B*tches make a fool of themselves every single time.. ima show ya something when I release this song tho," Cardi wrote.

BIA had responded to a post accusing Cardi of taking inspiration from her for an upcoming song. It comes after she faced a similar comparison for her track, "Like What (Freestyle)." That song samples Missy Elliott's 1999 hit, "She's A B**ch." BIA similarly sampled the track for her Timbaland-assisted track, "I'M THAT B**CH," last summer.

In addition to sparking comparisons to BIA, Cardi also made headlines on "Like What" for dissing the brand, Coach. On the song, Cardi raps: "Classy and a c*nt / Blocks and money getting spunt / Like, like what? / Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want.” She explained herself on social media afterward, noting that she's a big Dipset fan and was inspired by Cam'ron's track, "Hey Muma." “When I was doing this song, that’s what I was thinking about. It’s like, ‘B*tch, do you want that or do you want this? You want a Chanel or you want this bag?' Now everybody’s jumping me," she said. "I’m not trying to be on some rich sh*t and everything. This is just a real New York sh*t. I ain’t trying to offend none of y’all. I’ma buy me a Coach bag tomorrow, you hear me?”

Cardi B Responds To BIA On Twitter

Check out Cardi's response to BIA on Twitter above. It comes as she continues to prepare for the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

