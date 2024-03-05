Cardi B's New Music Snippet Earns BIA Comparisons, Latter Femcee Responds

Largely due to the social media age, the world of female rap has never been more competitive. Latto and Ice Spice know this all too well, as virtually every outfit either wears is cross-checked by social media sleuths for any traces of copying the other. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj often face a similar fate, though lately the Hustlers actress is being compared to another femcee – BIA.

Online discourse heated up after Bardi and the "London" hitmaker both samped Missy Elliott's 1999 hit, "She's A B**ch." The former used elements of the track on her new "Like What (Freestyle)," but BIA gets credit for doing it first while working with Timbaland on "I'M THAT B**CH" last summer. Things have only heated up since then, as a teaser from Cardi is now being compared to the Massachusetts native's "FALLBACK" song.

Read More: BIA Drops Visuals For "FALLBACK," Travis Scott Pops In For A Brief Cameo: Watch

BIA Replies to Tweet About Her and Cardi B

On Monday (March 4), one person hopped on Twitter/X to share snippets from each artist. "But BIA is definitely on Cardi's mood board a lot," they speculated, also adding an image comparing the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker to JT and Doja Cat in terms of her recent outfit choices. When she saw the post, BIA replied, "🥴🥴🥴," making it unclear if she's unimpressed with the similar sonics, or growing tired of constantly being compared to others in her field.

While we wait to hear what else Cardi B has in store for us this year, reactions to the "Like What" music video are still pouring in. Much to the Bardi Gang's surprise, her husband Offset sat in the director's chair for the project following their "separation." Even with all the drama the couple went through late last year, many think he killed it and hope to see them collaborate more in the future. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Offset Directing Cardi B's "Like What" Music Video Is Drawing All Sorts Of Reactions From The Bardigang

[Via]