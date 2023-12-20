BIA Drops Visuals For "FALLBACK," Travis Scott Pops In For A Brief Cameo: Watch

BIA is a popular rapper in the current landscape, but it feels she does not get the right amount of credit. Her first big hit "WHOLE LOTTA MONEY," put her on the map in 2021, but the Massachusetts product has been in the game since 2016. But, that song did slow down her passion for the music. In 2022, she broke through with another smasher, "LONDON." That saw her and J. Cole drop some entertaining verses, with Jermaine flexing his British accent.

In 2023, BIA is keeping up her momentum too. She did so with her second project, REALLY HER. "LONDON" landed on it but also featured songs like "FALLBACK," for example. It is a song that features a great flow and cadence from BIA, as well as solid writing. "That's just the principle, baby, I'm takin' b*****s to class / I'm startin' to feel like the principal, baby (Yeah, yeah), I wouldn't give you a pass."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Scores Her First Ever Number One Hit On The Gospel Charts

Check Out The Music Video For "FALLBACK" By BIA

The song just got the music video treatment about a day ago. BIA is in a Las Vegas casino with her girlfriends gambling and living the life. However, around the 1:00 mark, someone appears for a brief moment to play some games. It is none other than Travis Scott. It may come as a surprise to see them collaborate, but they do have a song with Lil Blessin called "Likka Sto 2." Maybe, this could mean that one of them lands on a track of their own.

What are your initial thoughts on this music video for BIA's "FALLBACK?" Is this the best song from her 2023 project, REALLY HER? Do you prefer the new INTL DELUXE, or the original version? Will Travis Scott appear in a BIA track down the line, and would be down to hear them on a track together? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around BIA and Travis Scott. Finally, stay with us for all of the best music video drops throughout the week.

Read More: NLE Choppa Mistaken For Chris Brown By Walmart Employee: Watch