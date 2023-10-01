BIA Tacks On Seven Additional Songs, Gives Us “REALLY HER (INTL DELUXE)”

BIA is in a crowded field of female rappers. There are so many fresh new faces on the scene and with that comes every one of them battling to be unique. Some are either going to come out of the pack and grab a lot of listeners' attention, or fall to the wayside. However, we would argue that BIA is one of those standout voices that has the chance to become even bigger than she is already.

Things really did not pop off for her until about late 2020 to 2021. But, she has been releasing music to streaming since 2016. BIA has two projects under her belt with FOR CERTAIN (2020), which featured the viral track "WHOLE LOTTA MONEY." Then, back on July 28, she put out her sophomore effort REALLY HER.

Listen To REALLY HER (INTL DELUXE) From BIA

BIA nabbed some bigger features for this LP. Juicy J, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, and of course, J. Cole on "LONDON." The original tracklist was only at nine, but she just built upon it, throwing seven new songs to the mix. The REALLY HER (INTL DELUXE) sees BIA grab artists from across the globe, hence the INTL aspect. BIA's recognizable husky but smooth delivery is one that will be sticking around for years to come.

What are your initial thoughts on BIA's new tracks on REALLY HER (INTL DELUXE)? Do you think the songs were necessary additions to the tracklist? Which additional cut are you enjoying the most so far? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest album drops, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

REALLY HER (INTL DELUXE) Tracklist:

BIG BUSINESS MILLIONS DON'T TELL (feat. Juicy J) CLASSY (feat. Swizz Beatz) FOUR SEASONS OH NO LONDON with J. Cole FALLBACK I'M THAT B**** with Timbaland RAISE THE STAKES DUBAI with Tion Wayne MILANO with Sfera Ebbasta, Fivio Foreign LIFELINE with Luciano CHATTY with Pa Salieu, ODUMODUBLVCK CHICKY TA with Yaisel LM LONDON - GIGGS MIX with Giggs

