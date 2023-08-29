Tiësto Nabs “BOTH” 21 Savage And BIA On New Single

Superstar EDM producer, singer, and songwriter Tiësto is back with another dance-ready banger “BOTH.” This is a collaboration with BIA and it features 21 Savage. The track runs just over three minutes with Tiësto’s signature production style. This single comes off the heels of his 2023 record DRIVE back in April. He brought on artists such as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, pop star Ava Max, Black Eyed Peas, and many more.

However, Tiësto is not known to slow down on making new material, as he consistently has put out music since the late 1990s. 21 Savage and BIA pen bars about it being hard to choose between options in their expensive and wild lifestyles. Because they have the money they decide to enjoy all of what life has to offer. For example, 21 raps, “Seen a Lamb’ and a ‘Rarri, couldn’t decide, so I bought both (On God, 21).” BIA is also in a similar dilemma, “This money and the love, I need both of them (Frrp, cash).”

Tiësto Is An Icon

Tiësto seems like he will be a timeless hitmaker until the day he decides to retire. Fans have so many hits from the Netherlands native. “The Business” is over one billion streams, while others like “The Motto” with Ava Max are well on their way to that mark with over 675 million plays. These are all recent songs but it shows that even as Tiësto ages, his songs do not and they continue to get people in the club on their feet every time.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track from Tiësto and BIA featuring 21 Savage, “BOTH?” Is this one of Tiësto’s best singles of the year? Who had the better verse, 21 or BIA? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

This money and the love, I need both of them (Frrp, cash)

In the back of the ‘Lac, gimme both my friеnds (Uh)

I’m in London, L.A., like it’s both my ends

All thesе Ms that I fend for, I’m supposed to spend (Skrrt)

