Deandre Ayton Roasted For Video Of Him Ironing Porn Star Katt Levya’s Hair

Deandre Ayton has gone through a lot as a member of the Phoenix Suns. Overall, he has done a decent job as their starting center. However, in recent years, he had gotten into it with the team’s former head coach. Now that Monty Williams is gone, Ayton remains on the team. With Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker on the roster, this team has a real chance to shine. Although, we truly won’t know for sure until the team finally steps on the court together in October.

For now, Ayton has to deal with a new controversy that has crept up on social media. A video of him with porn star Katt Levya has just gone viral. Overall, the video is quite unique as it isn’t just him secretly being recorded. Instead, it is a clip of him willingly ironing Katt Levya’s hair, all with a big smile on his face. Due to the fact that Levya is a sex worker, many are trying to make Ayton out to be a simp. Additionally, they are comparing him to the likes of Zion Williamson, who was outed for the Moriah Mills drama.

Read More: Adam22 Discusses Zion Williamson And Moriah Mills Drama

Deandre Ayton With Katt Levya

Deandre Ayton🤔 These NBA players can’t stay away from the pornstars 👀🤣



pic.twitter.com/Tk7wDJJaoa — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 28, 2023

Interestingly enough, Ayton and Levya have both come out and shown how they have been hanging out together since 2019. However, fans still had a whole lot to say about this situation. Some pointed the finger at Devin Booker and how his teammates only have him to look up to. Moreover, some continued to make the Zion comparison while also making some truly hilarious memes. It was yet another one of those situations that NBA Twitter was made for. Unfortunately, Ayton gets caught in the crosshairs.

Fans React

Ayton has spoken and that is probably the last we will hear from him. As for NBA Twitter, they are just getting started. You can see their reactions below. Let us know what you think of the situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

Zion seeing the video of Deandre Ayton and pornstar Katt Leya

pic.twitter.com/cRx87JWgTx — Mohsan (@MohsanLFC) August 29, 2023

DeAndre Ayton didn’t learn a thing from Zion Williamson smh pic.twitter.com/dMmoFldyVu — trace (@tracedontmiss) August 28, 2023

Deandre Ayton and Zion Williamson when it comes to bagging pornstars

pic.twitter.com/IESWMDi3id — Mohsan (@MohsanLFC) August 29, 2023

Zion Williamson after watching DeAndre Ayton's video with Katt Levya pic.twitter.com/MSr0xDnJlm — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) August 29, 2023

Zion Williamson seeing Deandre ayton get with a pornstar pic.twitter.com/JI8oCABFGW — NBA Memes (@tatumsruffles) August 29, 2023

Read More: Moriah Mills Performs NSFW NPC Stream On TikTok