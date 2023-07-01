Moriah Mills will forever be linked to Zion Williamson. The former porn star, and current musician and OnlyFans creator, burst into the zeitgeist with scalding tea about the young New Orleans Pelicans star. According to Mills, she and Williamson had been hooking up less than a week before the gender reveal party he threw for Akheema. Furthermore, Mills was not aware that Williamson had gotten another woman pregnant. Additionally, Mills claimed that Williamson had wanted to move her to New Orleans to be close to him.

However, as the saga has dragged on, things have gotten darker. Mills got Zion’s name tattooed on her face. Furthermore, she made claims that she was both pregnant with his child and that he had paid her to stay quiet about physically abusing her. The funny side of the situation has quickly begun to wear off as the severity of Mills’ claims has increased. “Everything he says, he’s a liar, he’s not who he says he is. I’ve literally been saving face, I did not want to come to the world and let you guys know what he has been doing to me my entire relationship with him. He is a woman beater and the NBA needs to know this. I literally did not want to come to this because I know he has so many endorsements. But Zion Williamson is a woman beater. And the reason he was paying me off is so I won’t come to the world and tell everybody.”

Zion’s Instagram Concerns Fans

Williamson has not directly responded to Mill’s latest claims. However, fans noticed that he had added a song post to his Instagram story. The song in question was “Suicidal Thoughts” from Biggie’s 1994 debut album, Ready To Die. The final song of the album, “Suicidal Thoughts” speaks about Biggie contemplating, and eventually committing, suicide. The post lead to a wave of concern from fans. Several people called for someone to call in a welfare check. This is similar to what happened with Ja Morant after a similarly concerning post during the fallout from his gun-flashing video in May.

However, some have preached patience. Williamson has previously stated that the song is one of his go-to listens as it helps him handle stress. Meanwhile, other people have it called out the move as attention-seeking behavior. Grown ass man posting suicidal lyrics for attention like a emo 17 year old n***a if you don’t go hoop 😂😂 you chose to fw these thots that wasn’t no mistake,” one person remarked on Instagram. We sincerely hope that this is a statement, and nothing more serious than that. However, this is something of a developing story and we’ll have any updates as and when they emerge.

[via]