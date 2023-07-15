The Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills drama has been one of the most bizarre and scandalous pop culture stories this year. If you’re not aware, the adult film actress accused the NBA star of cheating on his partner with her and getting her pregnant. Since then, back-and-forth denials and claims of his team threatening Mills, plus some other allegations, took over public discussion. Now, however, much more serious and damning claims came out from Mills about Williamson. In a recent tearful TikTok video, she brought forth allegations that the basketball player physically attacked her and that he was paying her off to stay quiet about it, in a seeming attempt to get his attention and apply pressure to the situation.

“You guys, I literally did not want to come to the Internet and I’m just tired of saving face for this man that’s completely disrespecting me to the world,” Moriah Mills began. “I literally have to take this. Every time I come on the Internet, people are bashing me because of this man. Literally. And I’m tired of it. He said he’s going to send me $62,000. I have yet to receive that since June. I’m literally here.

Moriah Mills’ Allegations Against Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson’s side chick Moriah Mills just posted a video accusing him of beating her up 😒😒 This jezebel knows no limit pic.twitter.com/K4AUQsnoqH — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) July 15, 2023

“He’s literally a liar, you guys,” she continued. “Everything he says, he’s a liar, he’s not who he says he is. I’ve literally been saving face, I did not want to come to the world and let you guys know what he has been doing to me my entire relationship with him. He is a woman beater and the NBA needs to know this. I literally did not want to come to this because I know he has so many endorsements. But Zion Williamson is a woman beater. And the reason he was paying me off is so I won’t come to the world and tell everybody.”

Furthermore, these are serious accusations that could even result in a court case. While the New Orleans Pelican hasn’t entertained these rumors, many fans sided with him and want Mills to stop her stream of posts about it. Still, this is something that the NBA will likely have to investigate now, and despite the wild nature of the situation, it shouldn’t invalidate her experiences or diminish his accountability if true. On that note, for more news and the latest updates on Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills, stick around on HNHH.

