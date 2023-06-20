Zion Williamson has been at the center of some harsh reports over the last few weeks. Firstly, he was being accused by porn star Moriah Mills of being unfaithful. Overall, the Mills stuff has been extremely humiliating. Although the internet is largely on his side, having his alleged business aired out like this has been hard to watch. Moreover, it has come with all sorts of rumors about his status in New Orleans and what is going to happen to him, moving forward.

For instance, there are some people trying to say the New Orleans Pelicans want to trade him. Essentially, the Pelicans are reportedly looking at the second or third pick in the draft. However, in order to get this, they will need to trade someone like Brandon Ingram or Zion, hence all of the rumors. However, as William Guillory of The Athletic reports, these Zion rumors are extremely far-fetched right now.

Zion Williamson Speculation Grows Larger

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 25: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans

“Zion getting traded before Thursday’s draft is fairly unlikely, multiple league sources tell The Athletic. Each was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss potential trades,” Guillory wrote. “The Pelicans have yet to even include Williamson in any formal offers made to the teams holding top-3 picks, league sources tell The Athletic. There have been varying reports about how much interest Charlotte or Portland would even have in shipping off the No. 2 or No. 3 picks in a potential Williamson trade.”

At this point, it is unlikely that Zion will be in another jersey next year. However, the off-court drama needs to stop. Otherwise, the Pelicans may have to get involved. Hopefully, Williamson can leave it all on the court this year. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports world.

