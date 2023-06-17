It’s been rough for Zion Williamson the past few weeks. It all began with Williamson posting images from the gender reveal party he was throwing alongside his girlfriend Ahkeema. This led OnlyFans creator Moriah Mills to accuse Williamson of infidelity on Twitter. Mills leaked various messages from Williamson, while also claiming they had hooked up recently. Mills went as far to implement she may also be pregnant, saying that her period was later. Furthermore, Mills claimed that the Pelicans forward was paying for her to move to New Orleans. More recently, microblading artist and influencer Yami Taylor has also claimed that she was very recently in a sexual relationship with Williamson, going as far as to call him a “nasty ass sex ad*ict” in her Instagram call out.

The internet has had a lot of fun roasting the injury-plagued forward. Stephen A. Smith delivered a particularly masterful response to the whole situation. The drama led to a massive spike in Pornhub traffic for Mills while Williamson got further roasted for a PR stunt at a school. Beyond the drama, Williamson is now potentially being floated as a trade piece as the Pelicans look to move up in the draft.

Cam’Ron & Ma$e Discuss Zion On It Is What It Is

Cam’Ron and Mase gave their takes on the latest episode of It Is What It Is. “[Moriah Mills] got mad, talking ’bout, ‘Yo, you was at my house the other day and you spit in my mouth,’” Cam began. “Yo, she said that. She said: ‘How you gon’ be announcing a pregnancy and you was at my house the other day and you spit in my mouth?’ All the n-ggas I was with was like, ‘Yeah!’ Like yo, what you thought you was gon’ hurt him by saying that? He getting cr*zy nasty wit you.” Ma$e then added: “If the new term is the Zion, I’ll Zion you. 100 percent. Spit right in ya face and you gon’ love it.”

It’s not the only wild take in response to Williamson’s recent antics. former NBA star Gilbert Arenas came to Williamson’s defense with a passionate, if eccentric, take on the situation. “Ja Morant in the strip club paying $50,000. Zion has in-house entertainment from his girl. You can’t get no better than that. He at home watching TV and he like, ‘Babe! Babe! Come on,’” What do you think about the take on It Is What It Is? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHop.

