Moriah Mills will forever be linked to Zion Williamson. The former porn star, and current musician and OnlyFans creator, burst into the zeitgeist with scalding tea about the young New Orleans Pelicans star. According to Mills, she and Williamson had been hooking up less than a week before the gender reveal party he threw for Akheema. Furthermore, Mills was not aware that Williamson had gotten another woman pregnant. Additionally, Mills claimed that Williamson had wanted to move her to New Orleans to be close to him.

As a result, Mills’ star briefly burned bright. She peaked at #91 on Pornhub’s model rankings as she continued to tweet through the saga. However, people began to tire of her antics, with someone going as far as to start a petition to get her to stop. Most recently, Mills found herself suspended from Twitter after threatening to release a sex tape showing her and Williamson. However, now Stephen A. Smith is involved in the saga.

Mills Claims She And Zion Are “Good” On “Stephen A. Smith Show”

It seems Moriah Mills has entered my live YouTube chat…we’re talking Zion Williamson situation right nowhttps://t.co/b7srPMRxqF pic.twitter.com/LIPOmyn7BI — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 21, 2023

As shared by Stephen A. on Twitter, Mills reportedly joined the live chat of his YouTube broadcast of The Stephen A. Smith Show. The account does appear to match Mills’ official account on YouTube, which is used to promote her music. In the live chat, Mills wrote “Don’t believe the narratives we good” while Smith was discussing the possibility that the Pelicans may trade Zion. Mills has not uploaded in over a year, with her last video coming on May 19, 2022. That video was a vlog entitled “Tired of being fake ? + trying the tik tok sandwich my way.”

While it cannot be 100% confirmed to Mills, this would be a significant update in the ongoing saga. As previously mentioned, when last we left the drama, Mills had threatened to leak her sex tape with Zion. That was very much a narrative she herself was pushing. Furthermore, many of her previous tweets have suggested that things were very much not good between the pair. Additionally, she had even gone as far as to accuse Zion’s pregnant girlfriend of paying journalists to write hit pieces about her. But if she says they’ are good, then maybe this really is the end of the story.

