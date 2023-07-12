Moriah Mills has been a hot topic of conversation in the sports world as of late. Overall, there is a very good reason for this. It all started when Zion Williamson told the world that he would be having a child. Mills came out of the woodwork and claimed that Zion had cheated on her. Moreover, she says that Zion was paying for her to come and live in New Orleans. This subsequently led to a social media firestorm that involved a ton of wild antics. In fact, it led to her Twitter account getting shut down.

For the most part, Mills was simply being too wild on the platform. She even threatened to leak a sex tape with Williamson. Once you start threatening to leak these kinds of materials, it is a wrap. Although, she didn’t stop there as she showed off a face tattoo with Zion’s name on it. Moreover, she posted a positive pregnancy test. That said, it seems like all of these antics were just tactics with no basis in reality. While speaking to TMZ, a face tat was nowhere to be found

Read More: Moriah Mills Speaks Out In Stephen A. Smith Show Chat

Moriah Mills Returns

She decided not to comment on her pregnancy claims, which was pretty interesting. However, she came out and said that a lot of NBA players are currently interested in her. As it turns out, she has received quite a few DMs from people in the basketball industry. Moriah Mills gave no proof to back this up, although she continues to claim that this is the case. Additionally, she said that she still plans on leaking the sex tape and is not worried about a lawsuit.

For many, this has all gotten exceptionally out of hand. For Mills, this could not be going any better. She is now a household name, and people are giving her the attention she desires. Only time will tell how this entire saga is going to go. Let us know what you think about Mills and her tactics, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world and beyond.

Read More: Moriah Mills Twitter Account Suspended, NBA Twitter Reacts

[Via]