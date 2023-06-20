Zion Williamson is being wrapped up in all sorts of rumors right now. For instance, there are talks about him being traded from the New Orleans Pelicans. The NBA Draft is set to take place later this week, and the Pelicans are interested in the second or third pick. Moreover, there is a real sense that Zion just isn’t all that committed to getting his fitness in order. This has always been an issue for him, and it is not going away, anytime soon.

On top of all of this, he has had to deal with the wrath of Moriah Mills. After announcing that he is having a daughter, Mills came out and claimed that Zion was actually moving her out to NOLA. Furthermore, she was clearly angered that Zion Williamson was having a relationship behind her back. However, she has tweeted about Zion every day for two weeks straight, and it is getting spooky. In fact, last night, she threatened to leak Zion’s sex tapes.

Read More: Cam’Ron Coins Hilarious New Phrase After Zion Williamson Drama

Zion Williamson Barrage Continues

NBA I have sex tapes of me and @Zionwilliamson and he also has them on his trap phone @NBA @PelicansNBA trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 19, 2023

Zion can’t win a case against me I have physical proof that he sent people to threaten me and he know this as well @Zionwilliamson I’m taking you to court for all the damages you have caused my life @NBA @PelicansNBA — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 20, 2023

“NBA I have sex tapes of me and @Zionwilliamson and he also has them on his trap phone @NBA @PelicansNBA trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon,” she wrote. “Zion can’t win a case against me I have physical proof that he sent people to threaten me and he know this as well @Zionwilliamson I’m taking you to court for all the damages you have caused my life @NBA @PelicansNBA.”

As many fans pointed out here, what Mills is describing is actually very much against the law. Leaking someone’s sex tape is considered revenge porn. If she were to do this, the consequences would be pretty huge. Additionally, the backlash would be enormous. At this point, she should probably keep those tapes to herself. Let us know what you think of this ridiculous saga, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

Read More: JJ Redick Gets Brutally Honest About Zion Williamson