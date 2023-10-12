assault
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Receives Bench Warrant For Arrest Due To Probation & Assault: ReportThe Baltimore native and former "Baddies" star received assault charges due to incidents with James Wright and Woah Vicky.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBreaking Down Quando Rondo's Legal TroublesRondo’s been in and out of the courtroom in the last few years.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureJacob Elordi Accused Of Assaulting Radio Producer For Bad JokeThis incident didn't happen on-air, but rather thanks to a chance meeting at a Syndey hotel that resulted in an alleged spat.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Punching Autograph SeekerKanye West is facing more legal trouble.By Cole Blake
- Relationships6ix9ine Says He Would Die For His Woman, Yailin La Mas Viral, After Assault IncidentUnless this is an almost identical lookalike, this is apparently the same Yailin that threatened him with a knife just a couple weeks ago.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music6ix9ine's $10M Payment To Alleged Assault Victim Overturned By Judge6ix9ine will be given another chance to state his case in court.By Ben Mock
- CrimeCharleston White Gets Bond After Animal Cruelty ArrestHe was quickly released following his arrest overnight.By Lavender Alexandria
- CrimeCharleston White Arrested For Animal Cruelty And AssaultThe arrest happened overnight and fans are still speculating. By Lavender Alexandria
- GossipNia Long's Fake "Son" Arrested For Hitting Stranger With Tent PoleOn top of assault with a deadly weapon, the man was booked for false impersonation.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Wayne Sued By Former Bodyguard For Alleged Assault & Gun ThreatCarlos Christian claims that the New Orleans rapper threatened to shoot him with a rifle and punched him in the ear.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsVon Miller Surrenders To Police, Bond Set At $5000Miller turned himself in late Thursday afternoon.By Ben Mock
- SportsVon Miller Arrest Warrant Issued, NFL Star Accused Of Assaulting Pregnant GirlfriendMiller remains "at-large" despit the warrant in Dallas.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors Trial: Judge To Rule On Unsealing London Police ReportAfter multiple delays, Majors is finally facing a jury.By Ben Mock
- MusicJames Wright Chanel Shares Video From Dental Office, Tamar Braxton Says She's Tired Of The Whole Ordeal"And no I'm not going to show my face. My face is beat. It's tore up."By Tallie Spencer
- GramTamar Braxton Details Chrisean Rock Assaulting James Wright Chanel, Denies Clout Chaser Claims: WatchIn her video addressing the shocking incident, Tamar says that she saw Chrisean like a "little sister" who she wanted to give an opportunity to change the public's perception of her.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Reese Seemingly Throws Down With Group Of Women In ChicagoReese was caught brawling in the Windy City.By Ben Mock
- MusicCardi B's Assault Trial Pushed To 2024 In Hopes Of Reaching Agreement With Alleged VictimCardi B hopes to work out an agreement with the alleged victim in her assault lawsuit.By Cole Blake
- MusicASAP Rocky & ASAP Relli In "Early Discussions" Of Possible Lawsuit Settlement: ReportASAP Rocky and ASAP Relli are working toward a possible settlement.By Cole Blake