Method Man Allegedly Punches His Daughter's Ex-Boyfriend At Staten Island Gym

Method Man was allegedly involved in an assault at a Crunch Fitness gym on Staten Island on Thursday, according to the New York Post. Citing law enforcement sources, the outlet says the legendary Wu-Tang Clan rapper allegedly punched a man in the face seven times “with a closed fist." Method Man was reportedly upset about a relationship the alleged 28-year-old victim had with his daughter over a decade ago.

The man refused medical attention but told the police his face was in pain and he was feeling dizzy. He did, however, file a complaint with the NYPD, but Method Man has not been placed under arrest. As of Thursday afternoon, the rapper has yet to address the allegations publically.

Method Man Performs During The Grammy Awards

Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Method Man performs as part of a tribute to 50 years of Hip Hop during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Images

Method Man has three children with his wife, Tamika Smith: Shakuan, Raekwon, and Cheyenne. He's often spoken about the importance his family plays in his life. Appearing on The Come Up Show in April 2011, he explained that he felt compelled to clean up his public image after their birth. "When I first out, I was young. We [were] doing our thing," he said at the time, as caught by People. "Now, I have to use more discretion because of my kids. This is not for me, everything I do is for them."