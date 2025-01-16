Method Man Allegedly Punches His Daughter's Ex-Boyfriend At Staten Island Gym

BY Cole Blake 2.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 ONE Music Festival - Day 1
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 26: Method Man performs onstage at 2024 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Method Man was allegedly involved in an assault.

Method Man was allegedly involved in an assault at a Crunch Fitness gym on Staten Island on Thursday, according to the New York Post. Citing law enforcement sources, the outlet says the legendary Wu-Tang Clan rapper allegedly punched a man in the face seven times “with a closed fist." Method Man was reportedly upset about a relationship the alleged 28-year-old victim had with his daughter over a decade ago.

The man refused medical attention but told the police his face was in pain and he was feeling dizzy. He did, however, file a complaint with the NYPD, but Method Man has not been placed under arrest. As of Thursday afternoon, the rapper has yet to address the allegations publically.

Read More: Method Man's Daughter Chey Thanks Trina For Inviting Her To Perform At Sold-Out Detroit Show

Method Man Performs During The Grammy Awards
Entertainment: 65th Annual Grammy Awards - Show
Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Method Man performs as part of a tribute to 50 years of Hip Hop during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Images

Method Man has three children with his wife, Tamika Smith: Shakuan, Raekwon, and Cheyenne. He's often spoken about the importance his family plays in his life. Appearing on The Come Up Show in April 2011, he explained that he felt compelled to clean up his public image after their birth. "When I first out, I was young. We [were] doing our thing," he said at the time, as caught by People. "Now, I have to use more discretion because of my kids. This is not for me, everything I do is for them."

Cheyenne has been working on a hip-hop career of her own in recent years. Method Man brought her on stage at the 4/20 Bud Drop concert in New York City, last April. “This is my baby,” he told the crowd during the show. “You know we prefer our daughters — we love our sons too! Something about daddy’s girl.”

Read More: Method Man's Daughter Claps Back After Raymonte Claims He'd "Hate To Be" His Wife

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
method man Relationships Method Man & Tamika Smith Relationship Timeline 14.0K
2024 ONE Music Festival - Day 1 Music Method Man Reportedly Denies Punching His Daughter's Ex 1.8K
54th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Pop Culture Method Man's Daughter Claps Back After Raymonte Claims He'd "Hate To Be" His Wife 21.9K
54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program And Dinner Music Method Man Says There Is No Correlation Between Diddy's Downfall And Hip-Hop Culture 1352