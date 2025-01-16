Method Man Reportedly Denies Punching His Daughter's Ex

Method Man found himself in legal hot water on Thursday. The rapper was alleged to have assaulted his daughter's ex-boyfriend in a Staten Island Crunch Fitness. New York Post reported that Meth punched a man in the face several times before law enforcement intervened. There was even speculation that the rapper was taken into custody. Method Man has responded to the New York Post's report, however. He claimed that no such assault took place, nor was he arrested.

A representative for Method Man issued a statement to Billboard. The statement notes, categorically, that the Wu-Tang icon did not put his hands on anybody. "Mr. Smith categorically denies the allegations as reported," the statement asserted. "And has not been the subject of an arrest by any law enforcement agency." New York Police Department conferred with Billboard and confirmed that Method Man was not arrested after the Crunch Fitness incident. They did say, however, that a complaint was filed against the rapper. The man that Method Man allegedly hit denied medical attention once medics arrived.

Method Man Was Not Arrested Despite Initial Rumors

This is not the first time Meth has run into legal trouble. The rapper was arrested over income tax evasion in 2009. He was accused of failing to file tax returns between 2004 and 2007, and he eventually plead guilty. The rapper subsequently paid a $106K fine. Method Man was also arrested for possession of marijuana in 2017. New York Daily News reported that law enforcement pulled the rapper and noticed a ton of smoke out coming out of his window. "The smoke would choke a horse," an officer recounted.