Redman & Method Man Sound As Good As Ever On "Muddy Waters Too" Cut, "Lalala"

Mef and Reggie still got it.

Redman recently released his new album Muddy Waters Too, and old-school hip-hop fans couldn't be happier with the results. Thanks to energetic flows, sharp bars, bombastic production, and dynamic performances, this is a treat for everyone who loves that classic '90s boom-bap sound and more flavors as well. One of the easiest highlights to name on this new project is the reunion of one of rap's most iconic duos, as Reggie and Method Man teamed up once more for "Lalala."

The funky, brass-heavy, and punchy sample beat on here is a head-bobber, and Redman and Method Man trade off eights with a similar excitement and skill as records like "Fire Ina Hole." Their rhyme schemes may sound familiar or battle-tested to a veteran ear, but the most engaging part of this song is that both legendary MCs sound like they're having a lot of fun on it. A lot of other songs on Muddy Waters Too are similarly fiery and grimy, but it's always nice to hear this vocal contrast in particular. Its seasoned status hasn't made it lose its luster.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of other recent examples of Redman and Method Man keeping a high quality standard late into their careers, such as their "4,3,2,1" collab remix with Black Thought, Common, and Freeway. Furthermore, we can only hope that more bangers and throwback jams will emerge in 2025, as it's always awesome to see the genre's greats grow alongside it and present their craft to a whole new generation.

Redman & Method Man's "Lalala"