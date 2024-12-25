Top 40 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums Of 2024

Some of the best hip-hop albums of 2024 were released near the top of the year. However, there is no denying that the last few weeks of the year ultimately restored some balance. Overall, we got projects some from of the most beloved figures in rap. ScHoolBoy Q, Boldy James, Kendrick Lamar, LL Cool J, Future, and many more delivered some sensational albums. Hip-hop fans were truly blessed, and after what many considered to be a down year in 2023, we definitely got treated to some heat in 2024.
With that being said, it is hard to rank all of the albums that came out. However, we wouldn't be HotNewHipHop if we didn't at least give it a try. Our staff has been diligently listening to all of this year's new releases, and they feel very strongly about the entries below. Only time will tell whether or not these picks end up aging like milk. We're sure our dedicated commenters will be quick to let us know.
Read More: Top 10 Hottest R&B Albums Of 2024