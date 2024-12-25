Top 40 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums Of 2024

2024 gave us some phenomenal albums that will certainly stand the test of time.

Some of the best hip-hop albums of 2024 were released near the top of the year. However, there is no denying that the last few weeks of the year ultimately restored some balance. Overall, we got projects some from of the most beloved figures in rap. ScHoolBoy Q, Boldy James, Kendrick Lamar, LL Cool J, Future, and many more delivered some sensational albums. Hip-hop fans were truly blessed, and after what many considered to be a down year in 2023, we definitely got treated to some heat in 2024.

With that being said, it is hard to rank all of the albums that came out. However, we wouldn't be HotNewHipHop if we didn't at least give it a try. Our staff has been diligently listening to all of this year's new releases, and they feel very strongly about the entries below. Only time will tell whether or not these picks end up aging like milk. We're sure our dedicated commenters will be quick to let us know.

40. Rome Streetz & Daringer - Hatton Garden Holdup

39. FERG - Darold

38. BigXThaPlug - Take Care

37. Larry June - Doing It For Me

36. Quadeca - Scrapyard

35. Duwap Kaine - I Am Not A Human Being

34. Big Sean - Better Me Than You

33. Erick The Architect – I've Never Been Here Before

32. RiTchie - Triple Digits [112]

31. Sahbabii - Saaheem

30. Future - Mixtape Pluto

29. Elucid - Revelator

28. Yeat - 2093

27. Navy Blue - Memoirs In Armour

26. Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh - STABBED & SHOT 2

25. The Alchemist - The Genuine Articulate

24. Roc Marciano - Marciology

23. MAVI - shadowbox

22. Kenny Mason - 9

21. Freddie Gibbs - You Only Die 1nce

20. Bossman Dlow - Mr Beat The Road

19. Chief Keef - Almighty So 2

18. MIKE & Tony Seltzer - Pinball

17. Ab-Soul - Soul Burger

16. Lupe Fiasco - Samurai

15. Jpegmafia - I Lay Down My Life for You

14. Denzel Curry - King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2

13. LL Cool J - The Force

12. Ka - The Thief Next To Jesus

11. GloRilla - Glorious

10. Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium Vol. 1

9. Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal

8. Boldy James - Penalty Of Leadership

7. Rapsody - Please Don't Cry

6. Future & Metro Boomin - We Don't Trust You

4. Vince Staples - Dark Times

3. Mach-Hommy - #RICHAXXHAITIAN

2. Kendrick Lamar - GNX