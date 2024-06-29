25 Best Rap Albums Of 2024 So Far

BYHNHH Staff1102 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Album-2024-1
Some incredible rap albums have been released this year.

Overall, some of the biggest artists in hip-hop have helped provide us with the best rap albums of 2024. However, we have also gotten some incredible albums from underground talent as well. Even artists who started their careers as YouTubers have helped contribute some dope projects to the table. In 2023, during hip-hop's 50th anniversary, there were some who tried to act as though the genre was in a bad place. That somehow there was a lack of quality music being produced. That turned out to not be the case whatsoever and we got some incredible music. In 2024, things have gotten even better with artists like Vince Staples, Rapsody, and even ScHoolboy Q giving us some of the best records of the entire year. Having said that, let's dive into the 25 best rap albums of 2024.

25. Sexyy Red - In Sexyy We Trust

24. Quadeca - Scrapyard

23. Kenny Mason - 9

22. Don Toliver - Hardstone Psycho

21. Young Miko - Att.

20. Anycia - Princess Pop That

19. Erick The Architect - I've Never Been Here Before

18. Benny The Butcher - Everybody Can't Go

17. RiTchie - Triple Digits [112]

16. Bktherula - LVL5 P2

15. Roc Marciano - Marciology

14. Bladee - Cold Visions

13. 21 Savage - American Dream

12. NxWorries - Why Lawd?

11. Bossman Dlow - Mr. Beat The Road

10. Yeat - 2093

9. MIKE & Tony Seltzer - Pinball

8. Rapsody - Please Don't Cry

7. Future & Metro Boomin - We Don't Trust You

6. R.A.P. Ferreira & Fumitake Tamura - The First Fist To Make Contact When We Dap

5. Boldy James & Nicholas Craven - Penalty Of Leadership

4. Chief Keef - Almighty So 2

3. Vince Staples - Dark Times

2. ScHoolBoy Q - Blue Lips

1. Mach Hommy - #RICHAXXHAITIAN

About The Author
HNHH Staff
recommended content
BestSongs24-CoverMusic30 Best Rap Songs Of 2024 So Far8.0K
Best Rap Albums And Songs Of 2024MusicBest Rap Albums & Songs Of January 20242.9K
Best-Of-March-2024MusicBest Rap Albums & Songs Of March 20242.6K
best-rap-albums-songs-may-2024MusicBest Rap Albums & Songs Of May 20242.9K