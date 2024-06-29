25 Best Rap Albums Of 2024 So Far

Overall, some of the biggest artists in hip-hop have helped provide us with the best rap albums of 2024. However, we have also gotten some incredible albums from underground talent as well. Even artists who started their careers as YouTubers have helped contribute some dope projects to the table. In 2023, during hip-hop's 50th anniversary, there were some who tried to act as though the genre was in a bad place. That somehow there was a lack of quality music being produced. That turned out to not be the case whatsoever and we got some incredible music. In 2024, things have gotten even better with artists like Vince Staples, Rapsody, and even ScHoolboy Q giving us some of the best records of the entire year. Having said that, let's dive into the 25 best rap albums of 2024.