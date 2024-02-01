Best Rap Albums & Songs Of January 2024

Overall, we have had a fantastic start to the year as it pertains to new albums and new songs. Some of the biggest artists in the game have been dropping, and it is a stark contrast to last year. Although 2023 certainly had some great releases, some fans felt it was a down year. However, we are starting strong in 2024, and that is all that matters. Having said that, we are taking a look at some of the best rap albums and songs of the past month.

21 Savage - American Dream

Firstly, we have 21 Savage and American Dream. Once again, 21 finds himself getting personal with us on a solo album. From the jump, he hits us with some scintillating bars and the production to match. Although the album may be bloated towards the end, we get enough bangers like "redrum" to keep us coming back. If anything, this album officially put the 21 doubters out of their misery.

Boldy James & Nicholas Craven - Penalty Of Leadership

Subsequently, we have Boldy James and Nicholas Craven who gave us an early AOTY contender, Penalty Of Leadership. This is easily one of the best rap albums we heard last month. From the sampling to the storytelling and introspection, this album is a feat to behold. We're sure Boldy will be dropping more music this year, and we cannot wait to hear what he has in store. As for Craven, he continues to prove himself as an immense talent.

Xaviersobased - Keep It Goin Xav

Xaviersobased is an artist who has certainly been able to navigate the internet world with ease. He is a king of the contemporary underground, and continues to forge new sounds within the New York hip-hop scene. On Keep It Goin Xav, the artist showcases just how strong of a songwriter he is. From wavy and hypnotic production to silky flows, Xaviersobased keeps you wanting more. While some may enjoy more traditional forms of rap, this album is still worth a listen.

Another great album from this past month is R.A.P. Ferreira and Fumitake Tamura's The First Fist to Make Contact When We Dap. Once again, R.A.P. Ferreira delivers a project worthy of your attention. The bars, the production, and everything in between is on point. If you are a fan of this style of rap, then you should absolutely stop what you're doing and give it some attention.

Benny The Butcher - Everybody Can't Go

Benny The Butcher is an artist who is consistently found on best rap albums lists and for good reason. Overall, the Buffalo artist is extremely consistent. On Everybody Can't Go, delivers tracks produced by Alchemist and Hit-Boy. Overall, this makes for a captivating listen. While some have proclaimed that it is not their favorite Benny project, it is still incredibly strong and worthy of inclusion on this list.

Ice Spice - "Think U The Shit (Fart)"

Transitioning over to songs now, we have Ice Spice with "Think U The Shit (Fart)." Okay okay. We know. That opening bar is a bit of a meme. However, the overall song is actually extremely catchy. Moreover, once the hi-hats hit in the middle of the track, it really catches its stride. If you like fun, then you will definitely enjoy this cut.

Playboi Carti - "EVILJ0RDAN"

What more can be said about Playboi Carti and his recent rollout? There has been so much good music dropping, it is easy to forget that one of the best and most reclusive artists in rap has a new album coming. As for his most recent single "EVILJ0RDAN," it lives up to its name. The production is straight-up demonic, and Carti is coming with a new sound that is quite promising. Hopefully, the album lives up to the hype.

Maxo Kream - "Bang The Bus"

Maxo Kream and Evilgiane teamed up for "Bang The Bus," a truly captivating song with a Frou Frou sample that may take you by surprise. That said, Maxo is known for his bangers, as well as his incredible flow and voice. That is no different on this new track, which is a must-listen. Hopefully, Evilgiane continues to get the credit he deserves as it pertains to being a producer who is creating new sounds.

Young Miko - "Bzrp Music Sessions"

Young Miko is a Puerto Rican artist who has been showcasing immense talent over the last few years. Her sound is nothing short of amazing, and her BZRP Music Sessions collaboration is something that has been on repeat. The way she weaves in and out of the hook and verse is a marvel to behold. She is certainly not a new phenom, but she is one American audiences need to pay attention to.

SiR - "No Evil"

It had been a while since we had heard any new music from SiR. Now, he is back, and we are thanking our lucky stars for that. On "No Evil," SiR embodies the spirit of D'Angelo, all while delivering some of his best vocals to date. Oh, and the instrumental will have you shook and coming back for more. What are you waiting for? Give the song a list, right now.

Anycia & Latto - "Back Outside"

Anycia is an artist who continues to showcase her raw talent. She got a massive co-sign from Veeze, who had an incredible 2023. This past month, she came through with "Back Outside" which features Latto. The flows, the beat, and the charisma jumps out at you and it is impossible to not be intrigued. Moving forward, we cannot wait to hear more from her.

21 Savage - "redrum"

We couldn't deliver a best songs of January list without including 21 Savage's track "redrum." Overall, this is a pure banger that does a great job of making a statement on American Dream. If you like Savage and his flows, then this is going to be a song you will gravitate to. It doesn't get more straightforward than this.

Lastly, we have the song that has pretty much set off an entire firestorm on social media. Of course, we are talking about "Hiss." The song features Megan Thee Stallion at her best lyrically. Yes, she is taking shots at Nicki and a host of others. However, beyond that, this is a banger. It shows that Meg is back, and we could not be more grateful.

Let us know your favorite rap songs and albums of the month, in the comments section below