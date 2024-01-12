21 Savage Unleashes New Album "American Dream" Featuring Young Thug, Travis Scott, And More

In a triumphant return to the spotlight, 21 Savage has transformed dreams into reality with the release of American Dream. His first solo studio album in nearly six years. The highly anticipated project, released under Slaughter Gang and Epic Records, showcases the rapper's evolution with a dreamy lineup of collaborators, including Brent Faiyaz, Summer Walker, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and Mariah the Scientist.

The announcement of "American Dream" was accompanied by a star-studded trailer, setting the stage for a cinematic journey through Savage's life and career. The trailer features appearances from notable figures such as Donald Glover, Caleb McLaughlin, and Druski, providing a glimpse into the immersive world 21 Savage has crafted for his audience. Notably, Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin took on the roles of portraying 21 Savage at different stages of his life in the cinematic trailer. While it serves as a promotional piece for the album, some fans speculate that the trailer could also be part of a larger rollout strategy, potentially hinting at a forthcoming film depicting 21 Savage's compelling life and career.

21 Savage took a personal touch with the album's artwork. He incorporated a childhood photo that symbolizes a nostalgic nod to his roots. By doing so, the rapper affirms that he is kicking off 2024 on a high note, marking a significant chapter in his musical journey. Moreover, it all carries significance. Both the album cover and the accompanying trailer delve into 21 Savage's years-long immigration battle, which began with his ICE arrest in 2019. The storyline unfolds in the visual representation, adding a layer of depth to the musical experience. In 2023, the rapper's green card status was confirmed in Drake's surprise-dropped track "8AM in Charlotte," where the 6 God declared, "Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian."

"American Dream" not only marks a musical comeback for 21 Savage but also showcases his ability to intertwine his personal narrative with artistic expression. As fans embark on this auditory and visual journey, 21 Savage's American Dream unfolds as a celebration of resilience, creativity, and the realization of a dream years in the making.

Tracklist:

american dream all of me redrum n.h.i.e. (Ft. Doja Cat) sneaky pop ur shit (Ft. Metro Boomin & Young Thug) letter to my brudda dangerous (Ft. Metro Boomin & Lil Durk) née-nah (Ft. Metro Boomin & Travis Scott) see the real prove it (Ft. Summer Walker) should’ve worn a bonnet (Ft. Brent Faiyaz) just like me (Ft. Metro Boomin & Burna Boy) red sky dark days (Ft. Mariah The Scientist)

