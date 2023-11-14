21 Savage Enjoys Paris After Getting His Green Card

21 Savage has had a solid last 12 months. Around this time last year, the artist dropped Her Loss with Drake. Furthermore, he ended up going on tour with Drake all throughout the United States and Canada. However, he couldn't actually go to Canada until the very last shows in Toronto. Of course, this is because 21 wasn't considered an official United States citizen. His travel rights were diminished, and it was making things hard for him. That said, with a little help from Drake, 21 eventually got the green light to travel to Canada.

He now has a green card which means he can go wherever he wants. As we reported a while back, 21 was going to go on a mini tour of Europe. This would lead him to shows in France, the Netherlands, and even the UK. Overall, it is a homecoming of sorts for 21, who was born in England. Fans in Europe have been very excited about this as for many, it will be their first time seeing the rapper perform. Now, 21 has officially made the trip to Europe, and he seems to be having a good time.

21 Savage Heads To Europe

In the videos and images above, 21 Savage can be seen standing outside of the Eifel Tower with a huge duffle bag. He was standing around tourists who were there for the exact same reasons as him. Ultimately, it was cool to see 21 enjoying himself given the circumstances. Some of us take traveling for granted. However, for 21, this is a whole new experience that he will surely never forget. Hopefully, the country is treating him well while he's out there.

Let us know if you are in Europe and will be attending 21's shows, in the comments section below.

