What Is 21 Savage’s Best-Selling Album?

There are only a few 21 Savage albums out, but they all are essential milestones in his career. The Atlanta-based rapper rose to the top through collabs with Metro Boomin, who helped define his signature dark sound. The rapper's lyrics matched that tone and, along with his monotone delivery, truly painted a picture that resonated with many listeners. His debut album, Issa Album, whose name came from a meme, brought him success but was not his best-selling. That title belongs to i am > i was, the perfect summarization of his life up to that point. He showcases more variety in his production choices, flow, and subject matter across its 15 tracks. This album added depth to his music and laid the groundwork for the growth he would achieve as the years went on.

21 Savage Had Surprising Singles

Of all the 21 Savage albums so far, i am > i was is the only one to sell over one million units and be certified platinum by the RIAA. The album’s success comes from various reasons, including its lead single, “a lot,” which features J. Cole. This was the first time the two artists worked together, and listeners praised their collaboration. They said even though they make entirely different types of music, they sounded excellent together. The single won a Grammy in 2020.

Another surprising collaboration on the album was the second single, “monster,” which featured fellow Atlanta artist Childish Gambino. This one received similar praise as listeners thought the artists blended well together and used unique flows. The RIAA certified this one gold.

21 Savage Showed Depth On His Album

21 Savage albums come with a certain expectancy for their content. However, i am > i was added several unexpected subject matters, which added to its success commercially and critically. “Out for the night” and “ball w/o you” find him discussing a relationship with a woman in different ways. “All my friends" features Post Malone and finds 21 being reflective on changing friendships. The penultimate track, “letter 2 my momma,” is about what the title suggests and shows 21 in a vulnerable, nostalgic state. Features on the project included Lil Baby, Yung Miami, ScHoolboy Q, Project Pat, and more. They all brought the sound people know them for to 21’s album and helped with its diversity.

21 Savage’s Success Grew Even More

People will remember i am > i was as an important moment in the list of 21 Savage albums. It was his first album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts and stayed there for two weeks. Not only was it commercially successful but critically successful too, earning high marks from critics. These ratings put his name on radars who had dismissed him before and convinced them to give him another listen. After it was released, he collaborated with even more artists people wouldn’t expect him to, like Usher, Nas, Calvin Harris, Alicia Keys, Normani, and more. In 2023, he released a collaborative album with arguably the biggest rapper in the game, Drake. I am > i was remains the pivotal point in 21 Savage’s career where everything shifted for the better.

