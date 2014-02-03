Alicia Keys needs little introduction. One of the more celebrated contemporary R&B / Soul artists out, the twelve-time GRAMMY award winner has sold more than 30 million records internationally, also having received five American Music Awards and a staggering 17 Billboard Music Awards since stepping foot in the game in 1996. She's also an actress, having appeared on The Cosby Show, Charmed and Sesame Street as well as in the films Smokin' Aces and The Secret Life Of Bees. Throughout her prolific music career, she's collaborated with Beyonce, Usher, The Kerry Brothers, Maxwell, Eve, Angie Stone, Jay Z, Alejandro Sanz, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Jack White and many more, and continues to put work in. Most recently, she headlined the 2013 NBA All-Star halftime show and designed her own Reebok pumps. Oh yeah, she's married to Swizz Beatz and has a son with him.