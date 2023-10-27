Mariah The Scientist Brings On Young Thug, 21 Savage And More For “To Be Eaten Alive”

Atlanta, Georgia singer and songwriter, Mariah the Scientist is in a relationship with Young Thug. However, R&B fans know there is more than just that to her. She is an extremely talented and gifted voice in the space. She is proving that once again on her third project, To Be Eaten Alive. Believe it or not, the rollout for this project began almost a year ago to the day. The first single "Bout Mine," perfectly showcases the artist's range.

After that though, it would be quite a while before the next taster. The next track from Mariah, "From A Woman," features more minimal production, leaving space for her higher and lower register. Then, just a couple of days prior, she put out one more song, "Different Pages." This year-long wait brings us to a 10-song effort at just under 28 minutes.

Listen To To Be Eaten Alive From Mariah The Scientist

Mariah the Scientist recruits a handful of features to break up the sound of the record. The first look at a guest appearance lands on "40 Days n 40 Nights" with someone who has been getting more and more notoriety. After landing on Kanye West's Donda, everyone is grabbing Vory for a feature. It is for good reason though, because he shines again. 21 Savage does his thing to match the vibe of the record. To wrap things up, Mariah's man, Young Thug helps her close it out on "Ride."

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album from Mariah the Scientist, To Be Eaten Alive? Is this her best project out of her three efforts? Which songs are you enjoying the most so far on it?

To Be Eaten Alive Tracklist:

Heaven is a Place on Earth Good Times From A Woman 40 Days n 40 Nights (feat. Vory) Out of Luck Bout Mine 77 Degrees (feat. 21 Savage) Different Pages Lovesick Ride (feat. Young Thug)

