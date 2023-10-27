Takeoff’s Alleged Killer Is Reportedly Looking To Claim “Self-Defense” In Murder Trial

Takeoff tragically passed away around this time last year in what can only be described as a horrific incident. Overall, the artist was with Quavo and some friends at the time. They were all at a bowling alley when a fight broke out. Subsequently, shots rang off and Take was fatally injured. Since that time, many have mourned his passing. In fact, Quavo delivered a new album called "Rocket Power" which was an homage to the late rapper.

Yesterday, according to Rolling Stone, his alleged killer, Patrick Xavier Clark, was in court. Based on the report, it is clear that Clark is looking to maintain his innocence here. However, he may have to wait until the second half of 2024 for the trial to officially begin. As for his lawyer Letitia Quinones-Hollins, she is claiming that the whole thing can be chalked up to "self-defense." When it comes down to it, that will likely be their position in the trial.

Read More: Quavo’s Assistant Sues Bowling Alley Where Takeoff Died For Negligence

Patrick Xavier Clark Goes To Court

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

“He maintains his innocence,” She said. “We do believe that he has a valid self-defense claim. I don’t think they can say with any degree of certainty that it was Patrick who actually fired the shot that took TakeOff’s life. There was someone else who started the shooting, it was not Patrick Clark. He was in the same position that TakeOff was in, he was trying to get out of there alive as well. He didn’t have anything to do with the argument that occurred. [Clark] just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time when people started firing weapons.”

This is a developing story, so sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates. We will always seek to keep you informed. Additionally, let us know your thoughts on the situation, in the comments section below.

Read More: Lil Kim Says “RIP” To Takeoff In New Song Preview

[Via]