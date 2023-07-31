Takeoff Murder Update: Owners Of Club Where He Died Deny Responsibility

It’s been over six months since the tragic death of Takeoff, who was fatally shot at a party in Houston in early November. Fans have been seeking answers in the midst of the investigation while the late rapper’s family hopes to see justice served. Police already arrested two individuals in connection to Takeoff’s murder: Cameron Joshua, 22, and Patrick Xavier Clark, 33. However, Takeoff’s mother filed a lawsuit against the owners of 810 Billiards and Bowling, the location where the rapper was shot.

Takeoff’s mother claimed that the owners of 810 Billiards and Bowling failed to provide adequate security measures that would’ve prevented the shooting. However, the owners of the club firmly denied any responsibility regarding Takeoff’s death. Instead, Stephanie M. Krueger, a lawyer for the establishment, stated that the blame is solely on Joshua and Clark. “Ample evidence exists supporting a claim that Patrick Xavier Clark’s intentional criminal actions proximately caused, in whole or in part, the damages for which Plaintiffs now seek recover,” Krueger explained, per AllHipHop.

Club Denies Responsibility For Takeoff’s Death

CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 01: Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Krueger continued to state that Joshua, who police charged with felony possession of a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon, acted on his own. “Ample evidence exists supporting a claim that Cameron Joshua’s intentional criminal actions proximately caused, in whole or in part, the damages for which Plaintiffs now seek recovery,” Krueger stated. Krueger’s claims fall in line with what Houston PD have stated since arresting Clark and Joshua. As a result, this could potentially help absolve the club of responsibility for Takeoff’s death.

The comments from 810 Billiards and Bowling arrive shortly after Quavo opened up about the death of Takeoff in a new interview. The rapper opened up about the murder of his nephew, revealing that he feels Takeoff’s energy. “I hear him,” Quavo said. “I always smile ’cause that’s stuff that we talked about. We always talked about that … We always talked bout energy … So, when stuff like good spirit stuff [happens], I feel him. I know he’s here. I know he’s around.”

