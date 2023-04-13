investigation
- MusicBlueface Hit With Investigation Over Jaidyn Alexis Fan IncidentBlueface could be in some trouble here.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDiddy's Not Being Investigated By The NYPD, Despite Previous ReportsThe NYPD has shared a statement about claims made by a member of their public information office yesterday.By Caroline Fisher
- LifeJonathan Majors Assault Investigation Moves Forward As Troubling New Details EmergeNYC prosecutors have finally unveiled a 115-page filing against the Marvel actor containing details about the night of his arrest.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsNBA Under DOJ Investigation For Supposed Anticompetitive Behavior Against Ice Cube's Big3 League: ReportReportedly, referees, NBA players, and owners have been denied to be a part of the Big3 by the league. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsDan Serafini Of MLB Fame Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Father-In-LawThe ex-Twins and Cubs pitcher was one of two individuals taken in who are believed to be involved in completed and attempted murder.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBlueface's Mom Speaks On Child Protective Services InvestigationKarlissa Saffold flipped the conversation to focus on Chrisean Rock's parenting rather than the rapper's.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Baby Concert Shooting: What We KnowAs police conduct their investigation, here is what we know so far about the Lil Baby concert shooting.By Wyatt Westlake
- Pop CultureBlueface Under Investigation By Child Protective Services, Police Called To Rapper's Home Nine Times Since MayWhen authorities saw the viral video of Blue and Jaidyn Alexis' son's in their house with strippers, there was some serious cause for concern.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicL.A. Rapper Sirtanky Found Dead, Lifeguard Discovered Body Inside Barrel In MalibuOfficials suspect foul play was involved in the MC's death.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeTakeoff Murder Update: Owners Of Club Where He Died Deny ResponsibilityA lawyer representing the club claim Cameron Joshua and Patrick Xavier Clark acted independently on the night of Takeoff's death. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureUnearthed Footage Shows 2Pac In The Streets Of Vegas Just Before His Murder2Pac is seen mingling with fans right before being murdered in newly-released footage.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicPolice Find Bullets At Duane “Keefe D” Davis' House Amid 2Pac’s Murder Investigation: ReportPolice reportedly found bullets at Keefe D's home during their recent search of his property.By Cole Blake
- LifeQuavo's Sunday Night Spent On Yacht Under Investigation For Alleged Strong-Arm Robbery: ReportThe Miami Beach Police Department says that two men aboard (neither of whom were Quavo) became "very aggressive" toward the boat's crew last night.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsFlorida A&M Pauses Football Program To Investigate Real Boston Richey Music Video ShootIt's not the reaction to "Send A Blitz" the rapper was probably looking for.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureAndrew Tate's Human Trafficking Charges ExpandedAnother victim was added to the case, and authorities are now investigating allegations of human trafficking in continued form rather than separate incidents.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJacky Oh Update: DC Young Fly's Partner Found Unresponsive In Hotel Room After SurgeryJacky was brought to a Miami hospital late on Wednesday night, where attempts to resuscitate her ultimately failed.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeMusic Rep For Drake, Post Malone Named Person Of Interest In Singer's Death: ReportReputable music exec David Bolno is a person of interest after a woman was found dead in his suite at a luxe Miami hotel. By Aron A.