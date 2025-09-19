D4vd's label, Interscope, is reportedly pulling all promotion of the singer's music, according to TMZ. Police continue to investigate the dismembered body that they discovered in his Tesla, earlier this month. The label's move comes as D4vd previously announced that the deluxe version of his album, Withered, would be dropping on Friday, September 19.

In his latest post on Instagram, D4vd wrote: “Every song written exclusively by me on my phone baby. This is a passion project i put together to make sure i didn't lose the raw emotional weight my music carries and how much it means to u all. Thank you to all the friends who collaborated with me on this everyone ATE THEIR VERSES UP.”

D4vd & Celeste Rivas

D4vd has yet to comment on the investigation. A member of his team previously confirmed that he has been cooperating with authorities. “D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities,” his spokesperson said in a statement. Authorities have not charged him with any crimes.

Earlier this week, authorities identified the body as that of 15-year-old girl Celeste Rivas. In the wake of that news, TMZ reported that both Rivas and D4vd have the letters "Shhh…" tattooed on their fingers. The outlet also noted that this is a fairly common tattoo. Rihanna, Lindsay Lohan, and more celebrities have similar ink as well.