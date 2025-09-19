D4vd's Label Drops All Promotion Of His Music As Police Investigation Continues

BY Cole Blake 679 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival
MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 15: d4vd performs during 2024 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival on June 15, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
The decision comes as D4vd is currently on tour in promotion of his recent debut studio album, "Withered."

D4vd's label, Interscope, is reportedly pulling all promotion of the singer's music, according to TMZ. Police continue to investigate the dismembered body that they discovered in his Tesla, earlier this month. The label's move comes as D4vd previously announced that the deluxe version of his album, Withered, would be dropping on Friday, September 19.

In his latest post on Instagram, D4vd wrote: “Every song written exclusively by me on my phone baby. This is a passion project i put together to make sure i didn't lose the raw emotional weight my music carries and how much it means to u all. Thank you to all the friends who collaborated with me on this everyone ATE THEIR VERSES UP.”

Read More: D4vd Cancels His Seattle Show After Police Identified The Body Found In His Tesla

D4vd & Celeste Rivas

D4vd has yet to comment on the investigation. A member of his team previously confirmed that he has been cooperating with authorities. “D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities,” his spokesperson said in a statement. Authorities have not charged him with any crimes.

Earlier this week, authorities identified the body as that of 15-year-old girl Celeste Rivas. In the wake of that news, TMZ reported that both Rivas and D4vd have the letters "Shhh…" tattooed on their fingers. The outlet also noted that this is a fairly common tattoo. Rihanna, Lindsay Lohan, and more celebrities have similar ink as well.

Additionally, fans on social media resurfaced a leaked song from D4vd dating back to 2023. It was titled "Celeste_Demo unfin." On the track, he mentions the name Celeste in multiple lines. "Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed," he sings. In the next verse, he adds: "Oh, Celeste / Afraid you'll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress / Missing you so much makes me depressed / But I digress, because."

Read More: Investigators Leave D4vd's Alleged Home With Computer And Evidence Bags

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 Music D4vd Sings About "Celeste" In A Leaked Song From 2023 882
Netflix Arcane LA Premiere Music D4vd Allegedly Has Matching Tattoo With 15-Year-Old Found In His Tesla 7.4K
2024 Lollapalooza Festival Music D4vd's Cryptic Resurfaced Tweet Sparks Grooming Accusations 8.0K
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 Music Dismembered Body Found In D4vd's Car Identified By Police 2.6K
Comments 0