D4vd Sings About "Celeste" In A Leaked Song From 2023

D4vd has been performing on his "Withered" world tour as police continue to investigate the death of Celeste Rivas.

D4vd allegedly sings about someone named Celeste in a leaked song that is resurfacing on social media in the wake of the police investigation into a dismembered corpse that authorities recently found in a car belonging to the singer. Earlier this week, the body was identified as a 15-year-old girl named Celeste Rivas.

TMZ notes that the leaked song originally appeared online in December 2023 and was titled "Celeste_Demo unfin." On the track, he mentions the name Celeste in multiple lines. "Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes // I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed," he sings. In the next verse, he adds: "Oh, Celeste / Afraid you'll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress / Missing you so much makes me depressed / But I digress, because."

D4vd has yet to comment on the investigation. A member of his team previously confirmed that he has been cooperating with authorities. “D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities,” his spokesperson said in a statement. He has not been charged with any crimes.

Celeste Rivas Tattoo

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that both Celeste Rivas and D4vd have matching tattoos on their fingers. Each has the letters "Shhh…" D4vd isn't the only person with the tattoo, however. Rihanna, Lindsay Lohan, and more celebrities have similar ink as well.

Police originally found Rivas' dismembered corpse after the car registered to D4vd had been impounded in Los Angeles for several days. At the time, he was performing on his Withered world tour. After authorities identified the body, D4vd canceled his Seattle show on Wednesday night. He is still scheduled to perform in L.A. on September 20 for a concert at The Greek Theatre. He has yet to cancel that concert.

