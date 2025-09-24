Footage from one of D4vd's concerts in Silver Spring, Maryland, on either August 23 or August 24 appears to show Celeste Rivas watching him perform from a balcony beside the stage. TMZ published the video on Wednesday, as police continue to investigate her disappearance. They discovered her dismembered remains in a car registered to D4vd, earlier this month.

In the concert footage, the girl in question wears a black tube top. The outfit matches what authorities said Rivas had on when they found her in D4vd's Tesla. The concert was just under two weeks before her body was discovered.

D4vd Investigation

D4vd has yet to comment on the investigation. A member of his team previously confirmed that he has been cooperating with authorities. “D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities,” his spokesperson said in a statement. He has not been charged with any crimes.

D4vd was performing on his Withered tour when authorities discovered the body. He has since canceled his remaining concerts.

In the days after the investigation began, fans resurfaced a leaked song from D4vd dating back to 2023, titled "Celeste_Demo unfin." On the track, he mentions the name Celeste in multiple lines. "Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes // I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed," he sings. In the next verse, he adds: "Oh, Celeste / Afraid you'll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress / Missing you so much makes me depressed / But I digress, because."