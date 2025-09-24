Celeste Rivas' Remains Released To Family Amid D4vd Scandal

The dismembered and severely decomposed body of Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd earlier this month. Sadly, she was found just a day before what would have been her 15th birthday. The teen went missing in Lake Elsinore back in 2024, and her cause of death has yet to be determined. As Rivas' family continues to mourn, TMZ reports that her remains have been released to them, per the Los Angeles County Coroner.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the costs associated with laying her to rest. “As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week,” a statement on the website reads. “She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss.”

Reportedly, Rivas had run away from home multiple times. An emotional vigil was held over the weekend, where community members gathered to remember her.

D4vd & Celeste Rivas

d4vd performs during the 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 15, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

At the vigil, many community members also called for justice as the investigation into Rivas' death continues. Last week, officials searched the Los Angeles home D4vd was renting. They seized a laptop, along with other unspecified items. This week, it was reported that he broke his lease. The homeowner called the horrific circumstances "such a big shock."

The nature of D4vd's alleged relationship to Rivas, if there was one, remains unclear. They both has "Shhh" tattoos on their index fingers, however, and a leaked song by the performer featuring the name Celeste resurfaced online recently.