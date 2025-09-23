D4vd Breaks Lease On Los Angeles Home As Investigation Into Teen’s Death Continues

BY Caroline Fisher 1474 Views
BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 12: D4VD attends the Saint Laurent SS24 menswear collection presentation at Neue Nationalgalerie on June 12, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images)
The body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found dismembered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd earlier this month.

Earlier this month, the dismembered body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd. The nature of the "Here With Me" singer's alleged relationship to the teen, if there was one, remains unclear. Reportedly, both of them had "Shhh" tattoos on their fingers. Recently, a leaked D4vd song featuring the name Celeste also resurfaced online.

"Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed," he sings.

He has not been named a suspect in her death, though last week, authorities searched the Los Angeles home he'd been renting. They seized a computer along with other unspecified items.

Now, Daily Mail exclusively reports that the performer has broken his lease. They spoke with homeowner Mladen Trifunovic, who claims the lease was signed last February. This is the same month Rivas went missing in Lake Elsinore.

D4vd & Celeste Rivas
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Singer D4vd performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

"They are moving out this week… the moving trucks will be here soon. They’ve decided to move out because of the ongoing circumstances," Trifunovic explained. "They didn’t want to be there anymore."

"This has all been such a big shock. I’m still trying to process everything, and I’m anxiously waiting for the story to conclude itself," they added. "It’s very disturbing." As the investigation into Rivas' passing continues, D4vd has canceled a majority of the remaining dates on his "Withered" world tour.

“As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week,” a statement from the late Rivas' family, posted on GoFundMe, begins. “She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss.”

