d4vd Once Explained The Murderous Alter Ego He Created For His Music Videos

Coperni: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) d4vd attends the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Adidas Arena on March 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
The internet has been deeply analyzing d4vd's past actions since the dead body identified belonged to a 15-year-old girl, Celeste Rivas.

d4vd is under the finest of microscopes right now as the Celeste Rivas "death investigation" continues. Internet sleuths are doing their own bit of detective work by digging up old comments, analyzing lyrics, and reading into past clips on social media.

It's worth noting though that no suspect(s) nor person(s) of interest have been named, and that includes d4vd. However, the number of skeptics is growing larger and larger by the day. It's most likely going to after viewing this interview from March 2025 with Mahogany.

During the 40+ minute sit-down, as caught by TMZ, d4vd delves deeper into the world building in his music. He does so right around the 19-minute mark, and he details this "evil alter ego" of himself that he created called "Itami."

That name, which is Japanese, translates to "pain." He was inspired to do so as d4vd shares he's big into manga and anime. The singer-songwriter says he's been developing his own manga series and this "Itami" character is a part of that vision.

Where things get even eerier is the fact that he says he introduced "Itami" in the music video for "Romantic Homicide," his most well-known song.

The 2022 record has recently been rising back up the Spotify charts amid this investigation due its potentially incriminating lyrics.

d4vd Celeste Rivas Investigation

The role that "Itami" plays in this manga he's working is that he's essentially a clone of a detective that goes around and murders people, and this said detective tries to solve the crimes.

d4vd says about the "Romantic Homicide" video: "I put that all on screen, and me and Itami had a great time just like chopping it up and getting to kind of merge creative ideas on the entire thing."

There's also another instance of this "Itami" character coming to life in the "Rehab" visual. In it, "Itami" slices off the arm of a brunette-haired girl. Moreover, the lyrics add to his alleged connection to Celeste Rivas' death and disappearance.

"It's too much for me to handle, handle / White rose petals, broken hearts and bloody sandals / Bodies stacked on top of another / Good undercover / Too bad for each other now."

The missing-person poster that surfaced online for Celeste said she was wearing Hello Kitty sandals.

Examples Of d4vd's Alter Ego

