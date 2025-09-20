Celeste Rivas' Former Teacher Speaks On Her & d4vd's Alleged Relationship

2024 Lollapalooza Festival
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: d4vd performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)
Celeste Rivas was identified as the "severely decomposed" body in a Tesla registered to d4vd on September 17.

Police involved with the "death investigation" revolving around d4vd and Celeste Rivas have yet to find any true leads. At the time of reporting, no suspect(s) nor person(s) of interest have yet to be named. But those who have ties to this case have been sharing what they know over the last few days.

One of the latest to do so is one of Rivas' former teachers. Caught on video by one of his students, he reveals to the kids what he knows about her and d4vd's alleged relationship. He starts by showing a photo of him and Celeste standing in front of a poster that he still has.

It appears that it was taken not too long before she went missing. He doesn't say exactly how old the picture is. However, he did tell the class that she had "been missing since I taught her." The science teacher then claims Celeste met d4vd (he refers to him as a "rapper") on social media.

Not too long after they met, the teacher claims that's when she went missing for the first time. That happened closer to the start of 2024. According to his story, they ran away together to Hollywood but was eventually returned back home after "a month."

He also claims Celeste told people in school about this story.

d4vd & Celeste Rivas

Then, that's when he says what has been widely reported which is that she went permanently missing around May of 2024. TMZ was able to get a hold of the teacher to learn a bit more. Celeste was one of his students at Lakeland Village School in Lake Elsinore, California.

He told the outlet that she was not in class all that often but didn't know that much about her private life. He's no longer at Lakeland Village School and he says he used this story on Thursday (September 18) as "a cautionary tale" about social media and how dangerous it can be.

The last update we got from the police is that they retrieved a seized computer and several more bags of evidence from a home in the Hollywood Hills. That happened on September 17 and it's where the Tesla registered to d4vd was abandoned. However, it's not clear if the house they went to belonged to the singer.

