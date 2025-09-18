Investigators Leave d4vd's Alleged Home With Computer And Evidence Bags

It's unclear if the investigation into this home connects to the car under d4vd's name, which police found a dead body in earlier this month.

The d4vd story continues to grow wilder, as the Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate the dead body found in a car under his name. TMZ reports that cops searched a home near the location where they found the vehicle, specifically in the Hollywood Hills area, on Wednesday evening (September 17).

Per ABC 7, officials seized a computer and other unspecified materials from the home after a few hours of searching. However, at press time, it's unclear if this connects in any way to the singer or to the vehicle under his name.

d4vd canceled his Seattle show amid this investigation, which was set to take place on Wednesday. TMZ believes he traveled to L.A. that morning. In addition, some resurfaced tweets, leaked songs, and collaborative decisions have made this story all the more complex.

For example, Kali Uchis announced that she plans to pull their collaborative track. The 20-year-old, according to his spokesperson, is cooperating with authorities in this matter. But many other details cast a dark shadow over this whole situation and a public relations nightmare to navigate.

Read More: Kali Uchis Pulls D4vd Collab After Missing Teen Is Found In His Car

Celeste Song d4vd

For those unaware, police identified the decomposing and dismembered body in d4vd's car as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who was previously missing since April of last year. Authorities impounded the abandoned Tesla in question two weeks ago and discovered the body in a Hollywood tow yard due to its stench.

Rivas' mother reportedly claimed that the teenager had a boyfriend named David. Another detail is d4vd's alleged matching tattoo with Celeste. He allegedly sung about her in a leaked song from 2023, and grooming accusations also emerged amid this scandal.

With all this in mind, many diverging narratives and elements will likely become harder to navigate moving forward. We will have to see what results emerge from this home search and what the next steps in the investigation are.

Meanwhile, d4vd continues to maintain silence on this matter for the most part beyond fan interactions and representatives' statements. There are still many question marks surrounding this case. Hopefully the near future gets to the bottom of this shocking horror.

Read More: D4vd Sings About "Celeste" In A Leaked Song From 2023

