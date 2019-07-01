Los Angeles Police Department
- CrimeChris Brown's Massive 32nd Birthday Party Got Broken Up By LAPDChris Brown can't seem to avoid drama even on his birthday, with the LAPD busting his 32nd b'day bash last night that was attended by over 400 guests.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeLA Deputies Hold Black Teens Who Had Been Attacked With A Knife At GunpointThe LA Sheriff's department is facing criticism for their protocols after they held three teenagers at gunpoint last week. By Madusa S.
- RandomLAPD Alarmed By Bloody Pig Head Left Outside Rampart StationAmidst widespread protests against police brutality and George Floyd's death, the LAPD is investigating why a bloody pig head was left outside its infamous Rampart Station. By Noah John
- CrimeChico DeBarge Grieving Loss Of Son Following Stabbing Death: ReportChico DeBarge, of the famed DeBarge family, is reportedly grieving the death of his son Dontae Anderson-DeBarge.By Erika Marie
- GossipPop Smoke Investigation Rumored To Have Hit A "Roadblock": ReportPop Smoke was murdered last week and while there have been numerous reports on the tragic incident, TMZ returns will more information from their "sources."By Erika Marie
- RandomOffset Detained By Officers At L.A. Shopping Center After Call Came In About FirearmA video clip shows that the rapper was upset.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Game Thinks YG Was Intentionally Targeted By Police Before GrammysIs the LAPD trying to sabotage the Grammy's Nipsey tribute? By Noah C
- GossipMegan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" Video Shoot Shut Down By Cops: ReportSomeone reportedly called the police.By Erika Marie
- GramThe Marathon Store Debunks Rumors Of Nipsey Hussle Birthday CelebrationThey say they're not hosting any events.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYG Home Raided By LAPD In Relation To Fatal Shooting: ReportThe vehicle involved in the shooting that left a cop injured and a bystander dead was registered to YG.By Aron A.
- MusicNipsey Hussle Is Not The Direct Target Of Gang Investigation: ReportThe police are allegedly looking into the area of his clothing store.By Erika Marie
- MusicNipsey Hussle Is Currently Being Investigated By LAPD Over Gang TiesLAPD still investigating Nipsey Hussle's alleged tie to gang members and gang activity. By Erika Marie
- MusicLAPD Launches Internal Affairs Investigation In Nipsey Hussle's Murder: ReportThey're looking into a front desk clerk.By Erika Marie