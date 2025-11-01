Luce Cannon Reportedly Shares Big U's Reaction To Son's Death

Eugene "Big U" Henley is a hip-hop executive, manager, and an alleged former criminal turned community leader who's going through a very rough year. He's currently behind bars alongside alleged peers like Luce Cannon and Bricc Baby in a massive RICO case alleging serious crimes, and reports emerged that his son Jabari "Baby Uiie" Henley was shot and killed last night (Friday, October 31) outside of a smoke shop in South Los Angeles.

However, it's important to note that the Los Angeles Police Department reportedly hasn't confirmed the shooting victim's identity at press time. Also, they haven't confirmed whether or not this shooting connects to any gang activity. That might be relevant to know considering the RICO case at hand, although these developments might not necessarily be related. On the other hand, TMZ reportedly confirmed Henley's identity via family sources, and even spoke to Cannon from behind bars about the tragedy.

According to Luce, he found out about the shooting first and then told Big U. Cannon said they both feel heartbroken and devastated by the news, but that they will try to work through this together despite their incarceration. He also reportedly said that he believes Jabari Henley knew whoever fatally shot him.

Big U Son Shot

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Eugene "Big U" Henley attends the FX's New Docu-Series "Hip Hop Uncovered" Los Angeles Premiere on February 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old reportedly passed away at the scene of the crime, at which police officers reportedly arrived at around 11PM. This was at the intersection of 69th Street and Figueroa Street. "The victim, described as a 34-year-old Black male, walked up to the suspect vehicle when an unknown suspect or suspects shot at him," an LAPD spokesperson reportedly stated. After shooting Jabari Henley, the suspects reportedly fled the scene immediately in an unclear direction.

All in all, this is shocking and tragic news amid an already difficult situation for Eugene Henley. He will represent himself in his RICO case after his lawyer withdrew from it due to a communication breakdown.

Big U's trial begins in May of 2026, if everything goes according to the current schedule. We will see if he or any other party speaks out publicly about this shooting to provide more information or pay their respects.