Big U's son, Daiyan Henley, who plays linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers, honored his late brother with a heartfelt performance against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. His sibling, Jabari “Baby Uiie” Henley, was shot and killed on Friday night. During the game, Daiyan recorded seven tackles, a sack, and a pass deflection to help lead his team to a 27-20 victory.
After the win, he spoke with reporters about his emotions during the game. “I just wanted to talk to my brother one more time,” Henley said. “It was just an emotional moment for me just to be able to make a play on a day like this, just losing him so soon. Like I said, it’s been a long year for me, so I had to just send a prayer up and hopefully he heard it.”
Further speaking about his relationship with Jabari, he said: “That’s like my best friend. I called him a protector. One thing, he was a protector of our family.”
“I had a lot of pain, man, a lot of pain,” Henley continued. “I just wanted to go out there and just let it out, whatever I had to get out. As traumatizing as all this is, I got a job to do. For me, it was coming out here and handling a job first and then being emotional after, and everything hit me pretty hard. It’s probably been the worst year of my life, to be quite honest with you.”
Big U’s Son Shot
Jabari “Baby Uiie” Henley was shot and killed in South Los Angeles around 11:00 PM on Halloween night. An unidentified suspect fled the scene and has yet to be apprehended by police, according to the New York Post.
Additionally, Eugene “Big U” Henley was arrested as an alleged member of the Rollin 60s gang in a federal racketeering complaint, earlier this year. He faces a total of 43 charges. They include murder, kidnapping, extortion, and more. He has maintained his innocence throughout the case.
