Big U’s Son Shot

Jabari “Baby Uiie” Henley was shot and killed in South Los Angeles around 11:00 PM on Halloween night. An unidentified suspect fled the scene and has yet to be apprehended by police, according to the New York Post.

Additionally, Eugene “Big U” Henley was arrested as an alleged member of the Rollin 60s gang in a federal racketeering complaint, earlier this year. He faces a total of 43 charges. They include murder, kidnapping, extortion, and more. He has maintained his innocence throughout the case.

