Big U's Son Allegedly Shot & Killed In Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department still hasn't confirmed whether a shooting victim is really Eugene "Big U" Henley's son.

Eugene "Big U" Henley's turbulent year allegedly took a tragic turn last night (Friday, October 31) outside of a smoke shop in Los Angeles. According to KTLA, numerous online reports suggest that his son Jabari "Baby Uiie" or "U-Dawg" Henley, was shot and killed.

However, the Los Angeles Police Department did not confirm the victim's name, so take this report with a grain of salt. The incident took place at the intersection of 69th Street and Figueroa Street in South L.A. "The victim, described as a 34-year-old Black male, walked up to the suspect vehicle when an unknown suspect or suspects shot at him," a spokesperson for the police department reportedly stated to the outlet.

Then, the suspects reportedly fled and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The LAPD also could not confirm whether or not the shooting had anything to do with gang-related matters. Big U is currently behind bars as part of a massive RICO case alleging serious criminal activity on behalf of the Rollin' 60s Crips, and authorities accused him of masterminding certain crimes.

Big U Son Killed

Our condolences and prayers go out to the victim's loved ones. We will see whether or not Los Angeles police or another party confirms their identity. Either way, these reports led to a lot of speculation around Eugene Henley and his RICO case, even if some matters haven't had much to do with him directly.

Big U's case has other names attached, such as Bricc Baby and Luce Cannon. Back in June, the former denied rumors that inmates stabbed the latter in prison. Still, as far as the actual case building against these individuals, not many updates emerged since then.

Eugene Henley will face trial in May 2026, if everything goes according to its current schedule. He denied all the allegations and charges against him, including RICO violations, robbery, extortion, embezzlement, fraud, tax evasion, and misuse of federal funds. We will see whether further information about the case or this shooting will lead to any significant developments in this complex tale.

