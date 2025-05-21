Eugene “Big U” Henley reportedly intends to represent himself in his high-profile RICO trial after his lawyer asked to withdraw, according to AllHipHop. He told the court he doesn't have enough money to hire a new lawyer.

His attorney, Arturo Hernandez, cited a breakdown in communication and trust while requesting to get off of the case. “The attorney-client relationship has deteriorated to the point where continued representation would be unfair to both the client and the court,” Hernandez stated in his filing.

The update comes after U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha pushed his trial date back a full year to May 2026, earlier this month. Prosecutors had requested more time to review a massive amount of evidence they had compiled. They claimed to have over "20,000 intercepted audio calls, as well as numerous surreptitious audio and video recordings." Additionally, there's law enforcement reports, search warrants and returns, criminal history documents, recordings, and photographs.

Big U's Charges

Authorities originally arrested Big U in March after unsealing a 43-count indictment against him. They accused him of allegedly running a criminal network connected to the Rollin' 60s Crips gang.

Among the charges were one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and extortion (Hobbs Act), one count of Hobbs Act robbery, nine counts of attempted Hobbs Act extortion, five counts of Hobbs Act extortion, one count of transportation of an individual in interstate commerce with intent that the individual engage in prostitution (Mann Act), 15 counts of wire fraud, five counts of embezzlement, conversion, and intentional misapplication of funds from an organization receiving federal funds, one count of bank fraud, one count of tax evasion, and two counts of willful failure to file a tax return.

Big U eventually turned himself in, but before doing so, went on a rant proclaiming his innocence on social media. “I ain’t been nothing but a help to our community,” he said at the time. “This the price of being Black and trying to help somebody, trying to help your community and do what you can.”