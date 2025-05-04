Eugene "Big U" Henley will have some major hurdles to overcome in his federal RICO case. As some of his co-defendants have sought to push the trial back, a court filing obtained by Complex has revealed the sheer amount of alleged evidence the state plans to use against the alleged gang leader.

Prosecutors claim to have "20,000 intercepted audio calls, as well as numerous surreptitious audio and video recordings." They also cite law enforcement reports, search warrants and returns, criminal history documents, recordings, and photographs. The data totals over 60 GB of material.

Authorities originally unsealed the massive indictment against Big U back on March 19. It contained a total of 43-counts and accuses him of allegedly running a criminal network connected to the Rollin' 60s Crip gang.

Big U denied the allegations in a video on social media at the time, before turning himself into authorities. “I ain’t been nothing but a help to our community,” Henley said at the time. “This the price of being Black and trying to help somebody, trying to help your community and do what you can.”

Big U's Charges

Feds in Los Angeles today announced a new 43-count indictment against accused Rollin’ 60s Crips gangster and music executive Eugene "Big U" Henley, who was arrested last week. He's to be arraigned April 8. pic.twitter.com/gTHVESoAsp — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) March 27, 2025

The total list of charges includes one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and extortion (Hobbs Act), one count of Hobbs Act robbery, nine counts of attempted Hobbs Act extortion, five counts of Hobbs Act extortion, one count of transportation of an individual in interstate commerce with intent that the individual engage in prostitution (Mann Act), 15 counts of wire fraud, five counts of embezzlement, conversion, and intentional misapplication of funds from an organization receiving federal funds, one count of bank fraud, one count of tax evasion, and two counts of willful failure to file a tax return.