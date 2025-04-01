Who Is Big U? From Street Legend To Accused Industry Enforcer

Gang affiliations in Hip Hop are nothing new, but federal authorities allege that Eugene “Big U” Henley weaponized his ties in a way few others have. Known throughout Los Angeles and beyond as a music executive and community activist, Henley is now accused of operating a criminal enterprise that used fear, intimidation, and violence to maintain control across L.A. According to a 107-page federal complaint, the so-called “Big U Enterprise” functioned like a Mafia—allegedly carrying out acts of extortion, robbery, fraud, and murder, all under the illusion of community activism.

Henley’s name has long been embedded in West Coast Hip Hop lore. The 58-year-old was viewed as a cultural connector, a man with one foot in the streets and another in studios, credited with mentoring artists and advocating for anti-gang initiatives through his nonprofit Developing Options. However, federal prosecutors are now pushing back on that image in the most public way. “Not only did the enterprise expand its power through violence, fear, and intimidation,” the U.S. Attorney's Office stated, “but it also used social media platforms, documentaries, podcasts, interviews, and Henley's reputation and status as an ‘O.G.’ to create fame for—and stoke fear of—the Big U Enterprise, its members, and its associates."

At a press conference last week, U.S. Attorney Joseph T. McNally did not hold back. He alleged Big U “has maintained the image of an entertainment industry entrepreneur running a music label and of somebody who gives back to the community here in Los Angeles. The facts alleged in the complaint paint a very different picture. It is one of a murderer, a thief, a liar and a cheat—and the criminals that enabled him.” Authorities allege that Henley leaned heavily on his standing within the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips and other gang sets to pressure both businesses and celebrities, turning clout into currency, and connections into control.

Now facing 43 federal charges alongside over a dozen co-defendants, Henley has become one of the most talked-about names in Hip Hop—not for launching careers, but for the criminal conspiracy prosecutors claim he ran from behind the scenes. As more details emerge, this case is shaping up to be one of the most explosive legal battles the culture has seen in years.

Who Is Big U?

The undercurrent of Los Angeles Hip Hop is full of names that move quietly with massive influence—figures whose power is more felt than seen. Eugene “Big U” Henley Jr. was one of them. To some, he was a street legend turned community activist. To others, a behind-the-scenes enforcer who helped shape the paths of West Coast Rap royalty. Now, the man once viewed as a cultural gatekeeper stands indicted, and his legacy is being called into question.

Much of what the public knows about Henley comes directly from him. He hosted a podcast, Checc'n In w/ BIG U, appeared on platforms like VladTV and Drink Champs, and was executive producer of FX’s Hip Hop Uncovered, where he shared his life story. In the series, Henley spoke about growing up in South L.A.’s Hyde Park neighborhood before getting “kicked out of California,” which led him to Chicago. He eventually returned and, by his own account, built his reputation through street fights and intimidation. Authorities echo that sentiment, describing him as a man with a “fierce and earned reputation for violence.”

Henley’s entrance into the music industry began with managing Dogg Pound legend Kurupt. After serving 13 years in prison for a 1991 robbery gone wrong, he reemerged in the early 2000s and launched Developing Options, a nonprofit aimed at curbing gang violence. The organization received major donations from celebrities like Shaquille O’Neal and Draymond Green—two celebrities named in Big U's indictment. His industry ties deepened through Death Row co-founder Suge Knight, who Henley said supported him financially and introduced him to key figures across music and media. Further, Big U has stated in interview with Willie D Live that while he was locked up, it was Kurupt that kept his name alive on the outside.

While Big U's name is tied to a slew of artists, the most well-known connection was with Nipsey Hussle. Both were members of the Rollin’ 60s, and Big U reportedly played a pivotal role in Hussle’s early career. It was relationship that would later turn into conflict and conspiracy theories. Over time, Henley came to be seen as a street diplomat, someone who brokered peace in volatile communities. Yet, prosecutors now allege that was all part of the con. According to the authorities, Henley’s charity work masked a criminal firm—an alleged scam that involved embezzling donations and weaponizing his influence over L.A.'s streets and the industry.

That conflict—community leader or criminal mastermind—is now at the heart of what could become one of the most significant legal cases in Hip Hop history. The Justice Department paints Henley as the architect of a far-reaching operation fueled by coercion, manipulation, and laundering. Yet, in the neighborhoods where his presence brought quiet, some still see him as a necessary figure. As Hip Hop watches this case unfold, one thing remains clear: Big U was never just in the background. Whether mentor, menace, or misunderstood bridge between two worlds, his story reflects the complicated power structures that still pulse beneath the culture’s surface.

Big U’s Previous Arrest

In 1991, Henley found himself on the wrong side of the law when he was arrested in connection with a theft. According to the Los Angeles Times, Big U was detained during a sting operation. During the bust, he and another associate reportedly believed an undercover sheriff’s deputy was a drug dealer and tried to rob him of 33 pounds of cocaine. Big U served 13 years in prison before being released in 2004.

Big U Surrenders To The Feds

Just prior to turning himself in to the authorities, Big U took to social media to share a video. He recognized that this may be the only time he was able to give his final thoughts before a lengthy court case. In it, he proclaimed his innocent. "So, this is probably going to be my last video," said Big U. "I'm going to turn myself in and see what's going on. They're calling me a fugitive. They just raided all my houses. 600 was actually with the police when they raided my house. He even has video footage of it. So, y'all know what you're dealing with."

According to U, there were several people, including 600, who turned against or spoke publicly about him. "I just want to say this: when they raided my houses and my property, they was asking about Wack [100]. Wack, Loose Cannon, 600 and this internet stuff. All of y'all foul." Moreover, Big U pointed the finger at Wack 100. "If you had something against a Black man, handle it with a Black man in the streets," he said as he accused Wack of teaming up with the feds. "Wack said one hundred times he was gonna take my contracts. He working with the FBI. The FBI went to the city, three days in a row and told the city they didn't want nobody to give me no more money." It didn't take long for Wack to vehemently deny the allegations.

Watch Wack 100's response below, and make sure to stay tuned in to HotNewHipHop as this case unfolds. We'll be tackling "Check In" culture, covering updates and details of Big U's case, and looking back on his close relationships—including beefs—in the culture.