crips
- MusicFinesse2tymes Called Out By Memphis Crip Over Snitching AllegationsFinesse2tymes is still dealing with the controversy.By Cole Blake
- MusicSnoop Dogg's Storefront Vandalized With Anti-Crip GraffitiSnoop Dogg's Inglewood Funko Pop! store was recently vandalized.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie Badazz Wants Nipsey Hussle's Killer To Get Stabbed To Death By Crips In JailBoosie shot out a morbid tweet after Eric Holder was sentenced to 60 years for murdering the Crenshaw MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Would Let His Friends Leave Gang For Fear They Would RatWhile speaking on Quando Rondo laying his flags down, Boosie presented a hypothetical situation.By Erika Marie
- Hip-Hop HistorySnoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1Spice-1 says Snoop Dogg was harassed by members of the Bloods on the set of "Training Day." By Aron A.
- MusicRoddy Ricch Explodes In Clubhouse Chat After Crip Accuses Him Of "False Flagging"Wack 100 brought Roddy into the room to confront Yah-L who has been spreading rumors about the rapper and his reputation.By Erika Marie
- AnticsFaizon Love Quotes Ice Cube In His Explanation Of His Dave East CommentsFaizon Love clarifies his comments on Dave East. By Aron A.
- AnticsDave East Responds To Faizon Love Calling Him A "Fake Crip"Dave East responded to Faizon Love calling him a "fake crip" during an appearance on "Smoke Champs."By Alex Zidel
- MusicWest Coast Rap Legend O.Y.G Redrum 781 Dead After Cancer BattleO.Y.G Redrum 781 has passed away after a battle with cancer.By Cole Blake
- MusicVince Staples Says He's Not Responsible For Asian Crips Saying The N-WordVince Staple finds himself thrown into a debate about whether Asians should be allowed to say the n-word.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicNipsey Hussle Estate Comes To An Agreement With The CripsNipsey's brother originally sued The Crips for trying to trademark "The Marathon Continues."By Alexander Cole
- GossipNipsey Hussle's Estate Sues The CripsNipsey Hussle's estate is suing the Crips over a trademark for "The Marathon Continues".By Alex Zidel
- GossipCrips Go Forward In Filing Trademark For Nipsey Hussle's CatchphraseThe widely-known organization flexes its legal muscles in trying to trademark "The Marathon Continues," much to the displeasure of the late rapper’s family.By Isaiah Cane
- MusicNipsey Hussle’s Family At Standstill With Crips Over “Marathon Continues” TMNipsey Hussle’s family has heard nothing from the Crips LLC about withdrawing the trademark for the rapper’s catchphrase, “the marathon continues."By Lynn S.
- MusicWack 100 & Blueface Talk Nipsey Hussle Comments & Fabled Drake CollabWack 100 drops game on gang culture. By Mitch Findlay
- RandomSix California Homes Receive Eviction Notice After Rap Video ShootThings seemingly didn't go as planned. By Chantilly Post
- BeefWack 100 Continues To Call Out YG On Faking His Past Blood Gang AffiliationsWack 100 thinks YG is lying about his past.By Aida C.
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Family & Lauren London Earn Apology From The CripsThe Crips gang will not be moving forward to trademark "The Marathon Continues."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNipsey Hussle's Passing Unifies Crips & Bloods In Cease-Fire AgreementThe Marathon Continues. By Aida C.
- SocietySeattle-Based Brewing Company Apologizes For Crips & Bloods-Themed BeersThey called the beers "Snitch Blood" and "Where You From."By Erika Marie
- MusicCrips File To Trademark Nipsey Hussle's "The Marathon Continues" SloganCrips members are looking to trademark Nip's signature.By Milca P.
- MusicThe Game Admits Nipsey Hussle Friendship Cost Him Vital Gang ConnectionsThe Game continues his Nipsey Hussle memorial posts.By Alex Zidel