Treach Tells Story Of 2Pac Brawl: "I Got Hit In The Head With A Chair!"

Treach recently recalled himself and 2Pac getting into a brawl at the Comedy Store in the mid-1990s. Speaking with The Art of Dialogue, the Naughty By Nature rapper explained that the Rollin’ 60s Crips and Bloods were involved in a heated feud that led to the two rappers getting caught up in the middle of a fight. In turn, the incident sparked a brief feud with the Crips.

“They came in and just started picking up chairs and bottles. We heard the commotion in the back. Before we got a chance to look back, bow! I got hit in the head with a chair,” he recalled. “That’s when I walked around with the big chain, so I took that shit off immediately. ‘Pac and everybody that was with us picked up bottles and chairs, and there was just an all-out brawl. So we ended up fighting our way outta there.”

Treach Performs At 2Pac's Posthumous Induction Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: Treach performs 2017 inductee Tupac Shakur onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm ET/PT (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

“It was so real we actually had gotten green-lit by the 60s. A green light is like on sight, n****s is gonna roll on you and handle business — it’s a hit,” he continued. “So I had to get up with my family that was out there … We sat down in Compton and basically let it be known we ain’t disrespected the gang, we was just doing what we had to do to get up outta there. So they took the green light off and the rest is history.” Check out Treach's full comments on the incident below.

Treach Reflects On Fighting Crips With 2Pac

It’s not the first time the public has heard about the incident. Both comedian Guy Torry, who was at the Comedy Store, and Kurupt have discussed it in interviews. Be on the lookout for further updates on Treach and 2Pac on HotNewHipHop.

