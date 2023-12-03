Treach & Scarface's "Special Bond" With 2Pac Gets Big Love From Suge Knight

Suge Knight recently spoke on the bond that Treach and Scarface shared with 2Pac during the 1990s. “I wanna say this about Pac, I wanna say this about Treach, I wanna say this about Scarface. These three young men, as artists and men, have a bond that we need to teach and people need to use their model. Treach and 2Pac was road dogs. Still today, you can count on Treach to represent Pac. You can count on Treach to live with Pac far as he still represent that man. Same thing with Scarface … Face is gonna fuck with Pac no matter what, that’s why I was joyful when we did that song with Face and Pac, "Smile"," Suge said on his podcast.

Suge didn't express the same love for Snoop Dogg. In a previous episode of the podcast, Suge "demanded" answers from Snoop over Pac's death. “As far as the Puffy situation, I really, really, really gotta have a real conversation with Snoop. I knew that ‘Pac did everything right by him by putting him on All Eyez On Me, speaking about him and being real with him. And if it’s true what they say, face-to-face it’s gonna be a lot of explaining to do," Suge said. Furthermore, he claimed that Snoop did not travel to Vegas with the rest of the Death Row crew because "something was going to happen".

Deion Sanders Was Secretly Part Of Death Row Records, Suge Knight Claims

Furthermore, last month, Suge made the claim that Deion Sanders was once part of Death Row Records. “Deion Sanders — when Prime wanted to be a rapper, he said: ‘I want to be a rapper. I spent over half a million dollars of my own money. I put guys in the studio, I paid Dallas Austin, I did all these songs — did everything. Then one day he came to me and said, ‘Well, y’know, Prime deal with Nike and Death Row is a Black-owned company, and we don’t really want to deal with a Black-owned company. Even though you paid for everything and we signed to you, put us on the Interscope brand'," Suge told The Daily Cannon.

Sanders put out two albums - 1994's Prime Time and 2005's The Encore Remix. Prime Time even charted, reaching #70 on the Billboard Hip Hop chart and #14 on the US Heatseekers chart. However, it's definitely brand-new information that the album could have originally come out under Suge's iconic brand.

