Pastor Troy Says Deion Sanders Inspired His Rap Career

Rapper Pastor Troy is the latest person to come forward with a glowing testimonial about Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Speaking on September 4, Troy shared an image of a Colorado football helmet and a signed copy of Sanders' The Encore Remix. As well as his dual NFL and MLB careers, Sanders dropped two albums. 1994's Prime Time peaked at #70 on the US Hip Hop chart and at #14 on the US Heatseekers chart. The Encore Remix, released in 2005, did not chart.

“I Did My Friday Report in the 4th Grade on the #1 pick for the Atlanta Falcons in 1989,” Troy began. “He was walking through the airport with them ropes on. He looked like what I wanted to look like, A Rapper! Now, He’s the Head Coach of @cubuffsfootball and we family. We been down since before JSU, @nuface doesn’t have this autographed!” Troy wrote in his Instagram caption.

Read More: Tom Brady becomes a strategic advisor for Delta

Deion Sanders Has Buffs Rolling

Colorado opened the 2023 season with a tough road game at last season’s National Championship runners-up, TCU. However, the Buffs were able to silence the crowd in Fort Worth with a 45-42 upset victory. It marked the program’s first road win since 2021 and showed the country what PrimeTime Colorado was all about. Sanders' son Shedeur set a new single-game passing record for the school as he threw for 510 yards and 4 touchdowns. Meanwhile, two-way star Travis Hunter put up 119 receiving yards and an interception. Sanders kept his postgame remarks simple while discussing his team’s victory – “We comin’.” In the subsequent AP Poll, the Buffs, jumped to #22. It's the first time they've been ranked since the Week 14 poll of the 2020 season.

Next up for Colorado is their home opener against long-time rivals Nebraska. "We don't like Nebraska. Simple. But that's not going to change the preparation or anything like that, because we prepare like nobody likes us, because we know we're going to get everybody's best game," Shedeur Sanders told reporters. Nebraska, under new head coach Matt Rhule, fumbled the bag in their season opener, losing a late lead to Minnesota. Now they have to enter the buffalo's den that is Folsom Field.

Read More: James Harden addresses media reports about his behavior

[via]