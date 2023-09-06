Tom Brady Becomes A “Stragetic Advisor” For Delta Airlines

Tom Brady is continuing to expand his post-football portfolio. However, the NFL legend's latest move is going to leave more than a few fans scratching their heads. Per a new report, Tom Brady will be joining Delta Airlines as a "strategic advisor". According to Delta CEO Ed Bastian, "Delta’s people are driven by their commitment to world-class performance, excellence and a desire to achieve best-in-class results. Bringing a leader like Tom onto the Delta team furthers our mission to connect the world while accelerating our drive to continuously improve for our colleagues, customers and communities."

Furthermore, Brady will become the advertising face of the airline, while also providing advice of "teamwork tools" for the company's 90,000+ employees. Brady also released a statement about the new venture. "I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years," Brady said. "Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible. Throughout my career, my teammates and I flew Delta countless times, spending hours traveling for some of the most important games of our lives, even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane."

Brady Adds To Growing Portfolio

Delta is just the latest move for the NFL GOAT. Last month, it was announced that Brady would be joining the board at Birmingham City FC, a soccer club in the second tier of English football. The team has been in a slump in recent years. They had not finished higher than 17th in the 24-team league since 2016. At the time of writing, Birmingham sit in 4th place after five games.

According to a statement released by the club, Brady will serve as the chairman of the advisory board at the club. Furthermore, he will “apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs.” However, Brady will be the first to admit that he’s got a lot to learn. “Maybe you’re asking what do you know about English football, Tom? Well let’s just say I’ve got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning, and I think they may translate pretty well. I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn’t watching. I know a team is nothing without the city that shows up and stands behind it.”

