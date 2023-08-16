Tom Brady And Irina Shayk Enjoy 48-Hour London Lovefest

It looks like things are getting serious between retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady and model Irina Shayk. The two have been reportedly seeing each other for some time now. Furthermore, their relationship getting more serious in recent months. Earlier this month, they were spotted enjoying sushi in New York. Before that, they were seen enjoying an overnight visit at Brady’s home. However, now they’ve jetted across the Atlantic for some serious alone time.

According to the Daily Mail, Brady and Shayk recently headed to London and The Twenty Two, a swanky hotel in Mayfair. They reportedly arrived on Sunday and were not seen again until Tuesday (August 15) when they checked out via separate entrances. Brady was seen heading for the airport while it’s unclear where the Russian model’s next stop was. However, it’s yet more proof that the pair are getting serious.

Brady And Shayk Getting Serious

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 26: Irina Shayk walks the runway during the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2022 on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty Images)

However, their London rendezvous is just the latest sign that the couple are getting serious. Earlier this week, it was reported that Shayk is reportedly cutting off friends for the sake of her relationship with Brady. According to Page Six, the model has “narrowed her inner circle” because “she’s afraid any weird rumors might scare him off.” Additionally, the source of this information further added that “She really wants this to work. Brady is her white whale. He’s an all-American nice guy.” Shayk is no stranger to dating high-profile athletes. She spent five years with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo between 2010 and 2015. She also has a daughter with actor Bradley Cooper.

Meanwhile, Brady seemingly made reference to Shayk in a recent Instagram post. The future Hall of Famer gushed about gratitude for his current state of life after a birthday trip to Africa. “I’ve experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived. And what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with. My children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life. It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories,” Brady wrote.

